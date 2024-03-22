Key Takeaways Completing side quests like Provisioner's Blight enriches your main quest experience in Dragon's Dogma 2 with resources and insights.

Find Markus near Borderwatch outpost for the quest. Collect 3 Harspuds and 2 Salubrious Draughts from various locations in the game.

Crafting Salubrious Draughts involves combining fruits and early-game weed. Returning the items to Markus rewards you with a Waking Powder.

Embarking on side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 enriches your journey through this vast and mysterious world and equips you with valuable resources and insights that can aid your main quest. One such endeavor, the Provisioner's Blight quest, is an early-game challenge that acquaints you with the game's crafting system while supporting the local militia at the Borderwatch Outpost. This guide provides a detailed walkthrough on successfully completing this quest, from locating the elusive Markus to crafting the essential Salubrious Draughts and collecting Harspuds.

Locating Markus

Your adventure begins with finding Markus, an NPC tasked with gathering medicinal herbs but who would rather delegate this duty to you. Markus is stationed a short trek from the Borderwatch outpost. Head north from the camp, following the main road. Cross the stream leading towards the waterfall and ascend the cliff north of the stream, adjacent to the road's bend. Atop this vantage point, you'll find Markus, ready to receive your note from Geoffrey back at camp.

How to Gather Harspuds

Markus requires your assistance in collecting the following:

3x Harspuds : These potato-like crops are scattered throughout the wilderness. Prime locations include Marty’s Resting Place, north of Melve, and the eastern road from Melve, south of Borderwatch. Keep an eye out for potato crop models in these areas to find Harspuds.

: These potato-like crops are scattered throughout the wilderness. Prime locations include Marty’s Resting Place, north of Melve, and the eastern road from Melve, south of Borderwatch. Keep an eye out for potato crop models in these areas to find Harspuds. 2x Salubrious Draughts: These healing potions are crafted by combining any fruit with an early-game weed. A common recipe involves mixing Apples with Greenwarish, both of which are abundant in the game's early stages.

Though the quest does not say it, you can also turn in Princess Harspuds. They count towards this objective.

How to Craft Salubrious Draughts

Crafting Salubrious Draughts is straightforward, provided you have the necessary ingredients. Apples and Greenwarish are readily available and make for an effective combination. For those embarking on the Provisioner's Blight quest, nearby Strawberry and Grape bushes, along with Greenwarish near the stream around Markus's location, provide ample resources for crafting the required draughts.

You can combine items by locating them in your inventory, selecting them, and choosing "Combine". The game will open up a new window with all possible combinations and will show you the outcome of these combinations. Don't worry about accidentally combining the wrong things!

You can also use Raspberries to make these Draughts!

Completing the Quest

With your Harspuds and Salubrious Draughts in hand, return to Markus and deliver the items. Your task now complete, you can head back to the Borderwatch outpost. As a token of gratitude, Markus rewards you with a Waking Powder, a valuable item for curing sleep-related ailments. Furthermore, upon your return to camp, Geoffrey presents you with 900 G and a Dried Fruit, rounding off your rewards for this quest.

The Provisioner's Blight quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 not only offers a glimpse into the game's crafting mechanics but also rewards players with useful items and experience early in the game. By following this guide, you'll navigate the quest with ease, ensuring a smooth and rewarding experience as you aid the Borderwatch Outpost and delve deeper into the world of Dragon's Dogma 2.