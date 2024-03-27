Crafting is a staple of many RPGs and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no exception. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to craft things like weapons, armor, or other pieces of equipment. However, the game does allow players to craft a variety of Curatives along with a couple of other useful items like arrows.

Some Vocations need to rely on Curatives more than others. Mages are the least dependent on them since they can simply use spells instead of Curatives to achieve the same result in a lot of cases, although there are a couple of exceptions. As far as all the other Vocations are concerned, they’ll need to use a lot of crafted Curatives to survive in the dangerous world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How To Craft Items In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Crafting in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is pretty straightforward. There are no crafting stations in the game or anything like that, meaning that it’s possible to craft items anywhere as long as you have access to the necessary materials. To start crafting, simply open up your inventory and select a material you wish to start with. From the dropdown, select the ‘Combine’ option to open the crafting menu.

The crafting menu has two tabs – Experiment and Use Recipe, both of which are pretty self-explanatory. Use the Experiment tab if you want to randomly combine materials to see what you get or the Use Recipe tab to get a list of items you can make using materials you’ve encountered. While some items can only be crafted using specific ingredients, others can be made using various combinations of similar materials.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Crafting Tips And Tricks

Although the crafting system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very simple, there are a couple of things about it that are not immediately obvious. For instance, some of the Curatives you can make via crafting can be combined with other materials to make even better Curatives. This is especially true in the case of Roborants, a type of Curatives that can be used to restore Health or Stamina, or both.

Since carrying capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is pretty limited, it’s a good idea to place all materials into storage at regular intervals instead of keeping them in your inventory. You can then open up the crafting menu while viewing your storage and start combining items from there. If you’re out and about, you can give your materials to your Pawns instead to avoid becoming over-encumbered. For the purposes of crafting, the materials carried by all party members are considered to be part of one big shared inventory.

Aside from Curatives, there are only a few items you can make using the crafting system. Namely, Lantern Oil, Bunch of Flowers, several types of arrows, and a special grimoire called On The Transference Of Souls. Pretty much everything else is used to restore Health, restore Stamina, or cure various Debilitations. You can check out the link below for a list of every craftable item in Dragon’s Dogma 2.