Playing Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't a brrrrreeze. Sometimes you'll contract frostbite in Dragon's Dogma 2; here's how to cure this debilitation.

You can make a Warming Salve in Dragon's Dogma 2 to resolve your frostbite.

What Do You Need To Cure Frostbite In Dragon's Dogma 2?

There are multiple ways to cure frostbite in Dragon's Dogma 2. The first and most obvious way is to use a Warming Salve or Panacea. The former is more common. You can use Sunbloom and Morningtide to make it through a recipe. Sunbloom can be spotted on the outskirts of Melve. It's northwest of the village near the flag symbol on the map. I was able to find four of the flowers here. You can spot them by their bright yellow petal color. They can also be found within the forested areas of this region.

Morningtide is a common find. It's a green shrub that can be picked up anywhere in the forests of Dragon's Dogma 2. It won't take you long to find this flower. If you find a lot of this resource, perhaps you could store it for future Warming Salves.

Once you have both ingredients, mix them within the Items menu. If you're on PS5, press the square button while roaming the Items menu and then either Experiment or Use Recipe within this screen.

If you have enough money and don't want to bother finding the ingredients for the Warming Salve, you can buy the potion at Eldart's Apothecary and Isaac's Wares. If you're in the first region of Vernworth, it isn't available. Panacea, however, can be found within chests and bought at certain stores and travelling merchants. It will be expensive, keep in mind.

Panacea 0.1 A tonic known to heal any and all ailments. Consume it to recover an astonishing amount of both Stamina and Health, and cure all current debilitations. 5000 A tonic known to heal any and all ailments. Consume it to recover an astonishing amount of both Stamina and Health, and cure all current debilitations.

How To Get Rid Of Frostbite Naturally

You can rid yourself of frostbite in Dragon's Dogma 2 by using certain spells and actions. First, fire will relieve frostbite on your character. Jumping into an active fire or getting hit by a pyro spell will relieve the debilitation from your protagonist. Additionally, there's a spell one of your pawns can cast called Halidom, which can remove all debilitations.