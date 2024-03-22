Key Takeaways Marcher armor grants invisibility to navigate prison unnoticed.

Bribes of 10,000 gold secure swift escape from confinement.

Utilize Gaol Key for cost-free and simple cell door unlock.

Hello, criminal! I mean - Arisen!

In the sprawling realms of Dragon's Dogma 2, the line between hero and outlaw can blur in the blink of an eye. Whether you're traversing the verdant lands of Vermund or navigating the treacherous terrains of Battahl, a misstep or a misunderstood deed can land you behind bars. Notably, during "The Caged Magistrate" quest in the bustling capital city of Vernworth, you might find yourself ensnared in the iron grip of the law. But fear not, for the chains that bind you are but temporary obstacles on your path. This guide will illuminate the ways to reclaim your freedom and continue your quest, undeterred by the confines of a dungeon cell.

The Marcher Armor

Before delving into the means of escape, it's worth noting that prevention is often the best cure. In certain scenarios, such as "The Caged Magistrate" quest, donning the Marcher armor can render you invisible to the law's scrutinizing eyes, allowing you to move freely and undetected within the prison. However, should you find yourself incarcerated without this protective guise, all is not lost.

The Golden Key: Bribery

One of the first instincts when faced with the cold stone walls of a cell is to negotiate your way out. Engaging with the patrolling guards will reveal the possibility of freedom, albeit at a steep price. A hefty bribe of 10,000 gold can persuade the guards to turn a blind eye, offering you a swift if costly, passage out of confinement. This method, though effective, is perhaps the least desirable due to its significant impact on your finances.

The Gaol Key: A Priceless Asset

A more economical and equally effective method of regaining your liberty lies in the possession of a Gaol Key. This key, which may already reside within your inventory as a quest reward or acquired through trade, remains with you even as your other possessions are stripped away upon incarceration. Using this key to unlock your cell door is a straightforward path to freedom, devoid of any financial burden. It's advisable always to carry a Gaol Key, as its utility extends beyond personal escape, potentially aiding in future quests involving the liberation of others.

You can sometimes buy Gaol Keys from random merchants you meet on your travels!

Escape Through the Sewers

For those who seek an escape devoid of financial cost or the risk of immediate recapture, the prison walls themselves may offer a solution. Inspect your cell for any signs of structural weakness, typically indicated by a prominent crack. This vulnerability is your gateway to freedom, requiring only a few forceful strikes to breach. Beyond lies the labyrinthine sewer system, a less glamorous yet safe route out of the prison's clutches. While this means of escape may deposit you in a less convenient location, it ensures your safety and preserves your resources.

How to Get Your Gear Back From Prison

The question of your belongings, naturally, follows the exhilaration of escape. Unlike other games where a meticulous search within the prison might be necessary to recover your equipment, Dragon's Dogma 2 simplifies this process. Distance yourself from the prison, and you'll find your inventory miraculously restored, allowing you to resume your adventure without further ado.

The experience of imprisonment in Dragon's Dogma 2, whether an unintended consequence of your actions or a scripted event within a quest, is but a temporary hurdle. With the right knowledge—be it the strategic use of attire, the utility of a Gaol Key, or the daring escape through weakened walls—you can turn this setback into a mere footnote in your grand adventure. Always remember, the true essence of a hero lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.