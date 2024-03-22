As we've highlighted in our review of Dragon's Dogma 2 traversing great distances is a slight pain point. Traveling on foot is not necessarily the best way to get places but you'll undoubtedly uncover a lot more than if you were simply to teleport directly to a location. Fortunately, there are 2 methods of fast-er travel (not quite the fast-travel that we're accustomed to in other games), Oxcarts and Ferrystones.

Oxcarts are taxi services that travel to and from pre-determined locations. However, the oxcarts are often targeted by enemies, interrupting your travel and potentially making you walk thr rest of the way. When you are not in a city, you may want to get back from the wilderness from very far away.

Ferrystones will teleport you to any Portcrystal that you've already attuned your character to. They are essentially Hearthstones if you are familiar with World of Warcraft. The one major drawback, though, is that they are single-use items. Quite a bummer considering their hefty price.

Where to Buy Ferrystones In Dragon's Dogma 2

Players can buy a Ferrystone from any of the Apothecary shops such as Philbert's Sundries for 10,000g. And like we've said, each Ferrystone is a 1-time use, so they could get expensive to stock up on. You can attune it to any Portcrystal you find.

You can teleport back to this crystal whenever you use the Ferrystone.

You can get a free Ferrystone when turning in 1 Seeker's Token to a Vocation Guild.

How To Use Portcrystals

Players need to interact with the Permanent Portcrystals found at cities and towns before they can be used as destinations. You can also place up to 10 Portcrystals of your own wherever you like. The Portcrystals that can be placed can be found through a number of methods, from quests to chests. But they are fairly rare and are harder to find.

Use the Portcrystal in your inventory to place it in the game world. After placement, you can pickup and relocate one of your placed Portcrystals at your discretion. Finally, using a Ferrystone will bring up the Map along with all the previously activated city/town Portcrystals and placed Portcrystals that are available to teleport to.