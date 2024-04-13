Key Takeaways Finding Imposters: Encounter them in Eastern Forest or near Sacred Arbor for potential rewards.

Benefits of Fighting: Gain XP, DCP, and they're recognized in NPC/Adventure Logbooks.

Beating Imposters: Understand capabilities, prioritize targets, utilize effective attacks for victory.

In the vast world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you may stumble upon a unique and challenging group of enemies known as Imposters. These formidable foes, masquerading as an Arisen and their pawns, can be a significant challenge, particularly for poorly prepared players. This guide provides detailed insights into finding and defeating these Imposters, ensuring you gain valuable experience points and deepen your gameplay experience.

How to Find Imposters

Imposters can be encountered in two specific areas of the game:

Eastern Forest Area:

Starting Point : Exit Vernworth through the northeastern gate.

: Exit Vernworth through the northeastern gate. Path : Follow the path crossing the first bridge to the northeast, continue to a second bridge leading southeast, then choose either the north or south path heading east across a final bridge.

: Follow the path crossing the first bridge to the northeast, continue to a second bridge leading southeast, then choose either the north or south path heading east across a final bridge. General Area: The Imposter group roams around this area, making it a potential hotspot for encounters.

Imposters can appear in the woods surrounding the Nameless Village.

Near Sacred Arbor:

Starting Point : If lacking a Portcrystal

: If lacking a Path : Follow the main road until reaching a significant intersection, stick to the larger northward path to another crossroads, then take the northwestern route. At the next river intersection, proceed west, and finally, take a southern trail at the last crossroads to find a campfire location.

: Follow the main road until reaching a significant intersection, stick to the larger northward path to another crossroads, then take the northwestern route. At the next river intersection, proceed west, and finally, take a southern trail at the last crossroads to find a campfire location. Campsite: This is where the Imposter and their group are typically found.

Should You Fight the Imposters?

The Imposters are not just challenging foes; they also offer lucrative rewards:

Experience and DCP : Defeating each member of the Imposter group yields between 1100 to 1400 XP and 100 DCP.

: Defeating each member of the Imposter group yields between 1100 to 1400 XP and 100 DCP. Game Significance : They are recognized in the NPC Logbook as NPCs, and the main Imposter is listed under the Adventure Logbook in the "Enemies Felled" category after their defeat.

: They are recognized in the NPC Logbook as NPCs, and the main Imposter is listed under the Adventure Logbook in the "Enemies Felled" category after their defeat. Irrevivability: Once defeated, these characters cannot be revived at the morgue, emphasizing the importance of your victory.

How to Beat the Imposters

Approaching a fight with the Imposters requires a strategic understanding of their capabilities, which mirror those of a typical player and their pawns:

Optimal Level: Being at least level 30 is advisable to match their strength effectively.

Target Priority:

Thieves (Daggers) : These fast and deadly foes should be your first target due to their high damage output and agility.

: These fast and deadly foes should be your first target due to their high damage output and agility. Sorcerers (Archistaff) : Next, eliminate Sorcerers quickly to reduce the group’s magical firepower.

: Next, eliminate Sorcerers quickly to reduce the group’s magical firepower. Warriors (Greatsword): Although slower, Warriors' robust defense and striking power make them dangerous if left unchecked.

Effective Attacks:

Thief’s Skull Splitter, Magick Archer’s Martyr’s Bolt, and Sorcerer’s Meteoron or Maelstrom: These powerful abilities can devastate the Imposter group, potentially one-shotting less resilient members.

Tips for the Encounter

Preparation : Ensure you have sufficient healing items and status effect remedies, as the battle can draw out, especially if not adequately prepared.

: Ensure you have sufficient healing items and status effect remedies, as the battle can draw out, especially if not adequately prepared. Tactics : Utilize terrain advantages and maintain spatial awareness to avoid being flanked or overwhelmed by the group.

: Utilize terrain advantages and maintain spatial awareness to avoid being flanked or overwhelmed by the group. Follow-Up: After the encounter, consider revisiting the area as part of your regular routes to maximize your leveling and equipment upgrading opportunities from these high-reward enemies.

This guide should equip you with the knowledge and strategy needed to tackle the Imposters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Remember, each battle is an opportunity to refine your skills and strategy, so engage with confidence and tactical insight!