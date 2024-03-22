One of the first important characters you will meet in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the lovely Ulrika, but in Readvent of Calamity, she has gone missing. She is an archer who helped you push back the Dragon, which you were bestowed upon as the Arisen. She happens to be one of the few important quest givers you can find yourself as a love interest, but in order to do this, a series of quests must be undertaken.

After a certain amount of time in the story, you will be approached with a quest to escort an oxcart back to Melve, and while this quest isn’t the quest that will trigger the events, it serves as a good time to trek back to the faraway location. Here in Melve, Ulrika will be belittled for her efforts in two dragon attacks, failing to actually slay the monsters. Knowing she will be arrested, Ulrika flees in the night, looking for safe harbor until such unreasonable accusations are forgotten.

For the quest, titled Readvent of Calamity, the Arisen is tasked with finding the woman with a heart of gold, but unfortunately for the player, we aren’t given any idea where she might be. Fortunately, after digging around, we found exactly where she ended up. Just southwest of the capital there is a small settlement called Harve Village. This is the exact location where Ulrika had taken shelter. You might recognize it as a main story quest that leads you here to help fellow soldiers against some Saurian lizards.

Ulrika is located near the middle of the village just before the path to the cave and shoreline. Interacting with her will reveal that she’s setting up shop in Harve for some time, at least until things cool down, and will even open up the opportunities to romance her through one more questline.

Upon returning to Harve at a later date, Ulrika will be discussing a lost villager in the caves. The village chief gets as heated to throw Ulrika out of the village. Trouble on the Cape involves escorting Ulrika and some villagers into the caves and finding the lost villager who is trapped in a dead end with a swarm of reptilians. It is located on an elevated route and directly north. All you need to do now is escort everyone outside safely where the villagers and Fyoran have discussed Ulrika’s fate.

After completing this quest, her affinity towards the Arisen will grow to the max, and she will begin to blush when talking to them. The payoff unfortunately isn't as impactful as it was in the first game, but you will get extra short scenes later in the story.