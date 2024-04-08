Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a fairly punishing RPG where you’re bound to die a lot if you forget to upgrade your equipment, pick up additional skills, and hire new Pawns at regular intervals. Between Cyclopses, Griffins, and a wide variety of other powerful creatures, there are plenty of things that can kill you in this game. Luckily, you can always rely on Wakestones to bring you back to life.

Wakestones are special items primarily used to revive players, though they also have the power to restore certain NPCs to life. While you can sometimes find Wakestones as loot drops, but you’ll usually have to make them yourself using Wakestone Shards. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about them.

How To Get Wakestone Shards In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You’re most likely to stumble across Wakestone Shards while exploring the open world. Shards are often hidden in treasure chests located in hard-to-reach places and they can sometimes even be found lying around on the ground. Large settlements like Vernworth and Bakbattahl are good places to look for them as well, especially inside morgues. Wakestone Shards can also be purchased from traveling merchants like Domingo or Marcello for 5,000 G and they can sometimes even drop from fallen enemies.

You’re bound to run into a few Wakestone Shards simply by playing the game, but there is an item you can use to make the search easier. Namely, the Dragon's Gaze . Upon use, this Implement detects Wakestone Shards in your vicinity and marks them on your map. The item has infinite uses and there are several of them scattered throughout the game. If you’re looking for an easy way to get a Dragon’s Gaze, simply complete The Nameless Village quest and you’ll get one as a reward. Alternatively, you can find one on the fourth floor of the castle in Vernworth.

How To Use Wakestone Shards In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You won’t be able to do anything with Wakestone Shards if you only have one or two of them in your inventory. However, once you have x3 Wakestone Shard , they will automatically combine to form a Wakestone . If you have at least one Wakestone in your inventory when you die, the game will give you the option to revive yourself with full health and stamina on the spot. Keep in mind that doing so will consume the Wakestone in the process.

You can also use Wakestones to revive NPCs, either out in the open world or in one of the morgues. If you accidentally kill an important NPC or randomly find a dead one during your travels, you can revive them by simply interacting with the corpse. The process is identical when it comes to reviving NPCs that are already in the morgue, though in this case you’ll need to interact with the coffin. It’s worth noting that Wakestones cannot be used to revive Pawns. You can revive your main Pawn by interacting with a Riftstone instead.