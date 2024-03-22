In Dragon's Dogma 2, staying at an Inn, camping, or sleeping in your own house will regain your health back to the maximum amount. Camping at a campfire does not bring your pawn back from the rift, you will need to sleep in a bed for that. Inns can become very expensive, so it's time you get your own home in Vernworth.

After completing the quest we discuss in this guide, you will be able to:

Sleep for Free to regain health

Return your pawn from the rift after sleeping

Use Storage chest for free

Where To Get a House in Dragon's Dogma 2

Once you have progressed through the game enough to get to Vernworth and start some quests there, you will pass by Mildred in town. She looks like this:

She is usually located in the alleyways where there is housing, rather than the center of the city where you likely usually spend your time shopping and heading to the Vocationer's Guild.

Location of Mildred's House

Mildred will hail you over to her and tell you about her home that she wants someone to look after while she is away. She just needs you to meet her at the house! The following video shows where her home is, and the completion of the quest.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Free Sleep & Storage Chest at Vernworth

Upon completing the quest with Mildred, you will be able to stay at her house for free for a week's time and sleep just as you would at an inn, for free. Your main Pawn will even still come back from the rift by staying here, unlike staying at a camp. This will also replenish your max health back to full, of course. You can also use the chest in this home to deposit and withdraw items, just as you can at the inn.

After Mildred gets back from her one-week vacation, she will offer the house to you for 20,000 gold. You can now buy the house and be able to sleep there as often as you'd like without needing to stay at the inn.