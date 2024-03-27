Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are passive abilities that can be used to improve your character in a variety of ways. Every Vocation in the game gets access to a unique set of Augments that can be gradually unlocked as you progress. Most Vocations get access to five of these abilities while the Warfarer only has two of them.

Every member of your party can have Augments, however, you can only customize the passive abilities of the Arisen and the main Pawn. The option isn't available for secondary Pawns. Unlocking and equipping new Augments is a pretty straightforward process. Here’s an overview of how it works:

How To Get Augments In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You won’t have any Augments at the start of your adventures in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you won’t be able to immediately acquire them either. That’s because Augments are dependent on your Vocation rank and the first ability won’t become available until you hit rank 2. Much like skills, Augments do not get equipped automatically even after you’ve reached the required level. Instead, they need to be purchased and equipped manually at a Vocation Guild.

Vocation Guilds can be found at most innkeepers in small settlements and have their own establishments in larger ones like Vernworth. Once you’ve ranked up your Vocation at least once, visit a Vocation Guild and use the ‘change/equip skills’ option to get started. This will initially bring up the skills menu, but you can switch to the last tab to access the Augments menu. Once there, simply select the Augment you wish to purchase and then pay the DCP cost to unlock it. Don’t forget to equip it before you leave, otherwise the passive ability won’t become active.

Related Best Vocations and Class Tier List | Dragon's Dogma 2 Play what you enjoy, but these vocations are the best to make you feel the most powerful in Dragon's Dogma 2

Important Things To Note About Augments

Even though almost every Vocation gets access to five unique passive abilities, you’ll notice when you visit the Vocation Guild that characters have a total of six Vocation slots. This applies to both the Arisen and the Pawns. The reason for this is because you can simultaneously equip Augments pertaining to multiple Vocations.

Once you unlock an Augment, the ability will become available to all classes even if you change your Vocation in the meantime. If you max out more than one Vocation, you will inevitably end up with more Augments than available slots and won’t be able to equip all your abilities at once. This restriction was presumably put in place to prevent players from becoming too powerful.

New Augments become available at specific thresholds for all Vocations except the Warfarer. Namely, you’ll get the first one at Vocation rank 2, and then you can expect to receive the remaining ones at rank 4, 6, 8, and 9, respectively. In the case of the Warfarer, this class receives Augments only at Vocation rank 6 and 9. Naturally, by the time you unlock the Warfarer, you’ll have plenty of Augments from the other Vocations that you can use to fill the remaining slots.