Key Takeaways Obtain Fruit Wine from Captain Brant by increasing affinity, buying a house, or receiving it as a gift.

Acquire 3 bottles of Newt Liqueur for a quest by crafting with Saurian Tails and Fruit Wine as the base.

Unlock the powerful Warfarer Vocation by presenting the Newt Liqueur to the Warfare Maister at the hot springs.

Hey there, Arisen!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 turns even the simplest items into vital components of gameplay, with Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur being key to unlocking the Warfarer Vocation. Here’s how to secure these elusive beverages and step into the powerful Warfarer role.

Obtaining Fruit Wine

Source: Captain Brant

Method:

Affinity Increase: Progress through the main storyline to naturally increase your affinity with Captain Brant, culminating at the coronation event. Property Ownership: Complete the "A Place To Call Home" sidequest to purchase a house in Vernworth for 20,000 gold. Gift from Brant: After buying a house, Captain Brant will leave a bottle of Fruit Wine as a gift at your doorstep.

Fruit Wine A wine made by fermenting various fruits and wild berries. Delightfully tart and fragrant without overwhelming the palate. 0.05 1500 A wine made by fermenting various fruits and wild berries. Delightfully tart and fragrant without overwhelming the palate.

Note: This method yields only one bottle. For additional Fruit Wine, explore randomized chests across the land.

Acquiring Newt Liqueur for "The Sotted Sage"

Newt Liqueur The recipe for this rare liqueur is a closely guarded secret. Imbibing it grants the drinker a temporary burst of vigor, but is also said to cause side effects. 0.05 5000 The recipe for this rare liqueur is a closely guarded secret. Imbibing it grants the drinker a temporary burst of vigor, but is also said to cause side effects.

For this quest, you will need a total of 3 bottles of Newt Liqueur. This is how you get those bottles:

Process:

Fruit Wine Foundation: Utilize the Fruit Wine obtained from Captain Brant as a base.

Utilize the Fruit Wine obtained from Captain Brant as a base. Saurian Tails: Hunt Saurians in southern Vermund and Battahl to collect their tails.

Hunt Saurians in southern Vermund and Battahl to collect their tails. Crafting: Combine Fruit Wine with Saurian Tails to create Newt Liqueur.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: All Item Combination Recipes This guide is your companion on the path to killing a dragon.

Additional Sources:

Earland's Shop: Purchase a bottle for 2,000 gold at Flamebearer Palace in Bakbattahl.

Purchase a bottle for at Flamebearer Palace in Bakbattahl. Higgs’ Tavern Stand: Available for 5,000 gold, but exclusively for Beastren characters. Humans can either transform at a barberie or use a Beastren mask from Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop to access the Tavern Stand without issues.

Unlocking the Warfarer Vocation

After gathering the required Newt Liqueur, present it to the Warfare Maister at the hot springs to unlock the Warfarer Vocation. This newly added class offers a robust set of capabilities, making the pursuit of these beverages well worth the effort. It's worth it to note that this Vocation has possibly the best damage output of all the Vocations in the entire game, so if you really want to obliterate things, you're going to want to pick this up eventually!

Additional Key Tips

Preservation: Ensure not to consume the Newt Liqueur before delivering it for the quest.

Ensure not to consume the Newt Liqueur before delivering it for the quest. Character Transformation: Non-Beastren characters seeking to purchase from Higgs’ Tavern Stand should consider a temporary transformation or disguise to avoid complications.

With this guide, navigating the complexities of obtaining Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2 should be straightforward, paving the way to unlocking the formidable Warfarer Vocation.