Grimoires are special books that allow Dragon’s Dogma 2 players to cast spells even when they’re not playing a magick-oriented Vocation, such as a Mage or a Sorcerer. Although it’s always more efficient to simply add a caster to your party, Grimoires make it so that you don’t necessarily have to.

To use a Grimoire, you simply need to select it from your inventory and read it. Upon doing so, the character will cast the spell held within and the book will be destroyed in the process. Grimoires are single-use items, so expect to burn through them quite quickly. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get your hands on more.

How To Get Grimoires In Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a couple of different ways of obtaining Grimoires, the simplest of which is to buy them from traders. A lot of merchants, including traveling ones keep these items in stock, however, it’s worth noting that these books are expensive. A single grimoire will set you back anywhere between 500 and 900 gold depending on its type. Considering the price, we wouldn’t recommend buying them unless you’re in dire need of a specific spell to take down a challenging foe like a Cyclops or a Griffin.

Grimoires can often be found in treasure chests, so loot every chest you come across and you’re bound to stumble upon a few of them eventually. These books can also drop from humanoid enemies like bandits and mercenaries. The drop chance is very low, but there’s a ton of combat in this game, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to see them drop sooner or later.

There’s a third method you can use to farm grimoires, and that’s to complete Pawn quests. When setting a Pawn quest, players can choose almost any item in their inventory to serve as a reward, including grimoires. Once you find a Pawn quest that awards a grimoire, all you have to do is complete it and the book is yours.

Grimoire Types, Drop Chances, And Prices

There are nine types of grimoires in Dragon’s Dogma 2, each containing a different spell. These do not include the special grimoires you need to retrieve for the Spellbound and Sorcerer’s Appraisal quests. We’re leaving those for a different guide. As far as the common grimoires are concerned, you can get a quick overview of them in the table below.