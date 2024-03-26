Key Takeaways Identifying Knackers: Recognize them by lean build, high-pitched voices, human-like appearance.

Locations to Find Knackers: Battahl & south of Guerco Cavern are prime spots for hunting.

Utilizing Knacker Horns: Enhance gear by combining with Gold; find vendors like Melve & Vernworth.

Hey there, Arisen!

Knacker Horn is a crucial enhancement material in Dragon's Dogma 2, dropped by the elusive Knackers. This guide will walk you through the best locations to find Knackers and how to utilize Knacker Horns effectively to enhance your gear.

Knacker Horn The severed horn of a knacker. Can be used to enhance equipment. 0.1 1000 The severed horn of a knacker. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Identifying Knackers

Knackers are distinguishable from their counterparts, such as hobgoblins, by their leaner build, higher-pitched voices, and more human-like stature. Encountering these creatures is your key to obtaining Knacker Horns.

Locations to Find Knackers

In and Around Battahl

The area around and in Battahl is notorious for Knacker sightings. These creatures are somewhat rare in the early stages of the game, making Battahl a prime location for those on the hunt for Knacker Horns.

South of Guerco Cavern

A reliable spot to find Knackers is on the road south of Guerco Cavern. This cavern is situated far west of Vernworth and to the east of Checkpoint Rest Town. Approach with caution, as this path is fraught with formidable foes, including Drakes and Golems. A strategic tip for nighttime travelers: Drakes may be found sleeping, allowing for a swift and undisturbed passage.

Utilizing Knacker Horns

Knacker Horns play a pivotal role in enhancing armor and weapons. This process is carried out by vendors who operate armories or smithies, and it involves using Knacker Horns along with Gold to fortify gear.

Where to Find Vendors

Vendors are typically found in settlements, with Melve and Vernworth being notable examples. Additionally, a vendor's presence often indicates that an Inn is nearby, which is convenient for managing inventory, including withdrawing and depositing items.

Close

Interacting with Vendors

Exercise caution when engaging with vendors; inadvertently drawing your weapon can frighten them, temporarily hindering your ability to interact and conduct transactions.

By following this guide, you'll be well-equipped to track down Knackers, secure Knacker Horns, and leverage these materials to enhance your gear, giving you an edge in your adventures across Dragon's Dogma 2.