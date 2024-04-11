Key Takeaways Checkpoint Rest Town has quests, including retrieving the Jadeite Orb and buying items from shops like Ibrahim's Scrap Store.

To travel there, take the oxcart from West Vernworth Oxcart Station for 200G.

Celeste's Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town offers powerful weapons like Goblin Bane and Almace.

The Checkpoint Rest Town is home to many new shops and even the lost Jadeite Orb . Here's how to get to this magnificent new area in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can travel to the Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon's Dogma 2 by oxcart.

How To Travel To The Checkpoint Rest Town In Dragon's Dogma 2

The Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon's Dogma 2 is northwest of Harve Village and far west of Vernworth. There are two options on how to get there. The easiest would be to take an oxcart over to the Checkpoint Rest Town from Vernworth.

Head over to the West Vernworth Oxcart Station and wait for the animal-powered vehicle to arrive at a post nearby. Once the oxcart arrives, speak to the courier standing next to the horse. He'll offer you travel for 200G. After giving them the money, jump on the cart and sit on the red-toweled seat.

Wait for a few seconds, and the game will give you an option to Doze Off. If you're on PS5, it will ask you to press triangle to do this. If you're on other systems, look to the bottom right for the proper button assignment.

If you're stocked up on camping kits, potions, and other essential items, you could consider walking or running to the Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon's Dogma 2. Make sure you hire powerful pawns and create a balanced team. A warrior, bowsman, mage, and a heavy offensive unit match well.

What does the Checkpoint Rest Town have?

There are a bunch of quests you can finish in the Checkpoint Rest Town. One includes finding the stolen Jadeite Orb for Everard. You can buy it from Ibrahim's Scrap Store, selling it for 7,500G. This store also offers the ability to forger items. You can even copy the Jadeite Orb, but I wouldn't recommend it.

Celeste's Smithy also sells stronger weapons. The Goblin Bane, for example, has 441 strength and 302 Magick, and the Almace gives 323 Strength and 162 Magick. Typically, you'll find more powerful items for sale in new towns, settlements, and cities.