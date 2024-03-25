Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows the story of the Arisen, a mythical character who wields incredible powers and is capable of extraordinary feats. But even though most of the story revolves around the Arisen, the Pawns are arguably just as intriguing as the main character, if not even more so.

Pawns are mysterious figures from other worlds bound by an unbreakable oath to serve and protect the Arisen with their lives. At the start of the game, players can create their main Pawn, a faithful companion that will always remain by their side no matter what. In addition, the Arisen can also add two secondary Pawns to their party that can be replaced at any time.

What Are Secondary Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

While your main Pawn is meant to act like your sidekick throughout the entire game, secondary Pawns are designed to be replaceable. Unlike the main Pawn, secondary Pawns can’t gain Experience Points, meaning they will always be at the same level you hired them at and will eventually become obsolete. Likewise, Pawns can’t gain Discipline Points either, so it’s impossible to change their Vocation, skills, or specialization. You can make them stronger by giving them better gear, but you should be careful when doing so because any items they carry will be lost once they permanently die or leave your service.

It's interesting to note that most of the secondary Pawns you can add to your party are actually main Pawns created by other players. Some of them are ‘official’ Pawns created by the developers themselves, but you’ll also run into tons of Pawns made by fellow players. You can sometimes help these Pawns complete quests for their masters in exchange for rewards and give them partying gifts or rate them positively when they leave if you enjoyed their company.

How To Hire Pawns In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You’re all alone at the start of your adventure in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but will unlock the ability to hire Pawns once you interact with the Riftstone in the game's first settlement, the Borderwatch Outpost. Following the short cutscene, you’ll get to finally meet your main Pawn in person and get the option to recruit two additional companions from a small selection of official Pawns. Some secondary Pawns can be recruited for free, including the first two, but for others you’ll need to pay various amounts of RC (Rift Crystals) in order to hire them.

From there on out, you can start using other Riftstones just like the one found in the Borderwatch Outpost to hire new Pawns as often as you’d like. It’s worth noting that each Riftstone specializes in specific types of Pawns, so expect to see a lot of similar characters upon interacting with one. Once you’re in the Rift, you can interact with the Riftstone again to get an overview of currently available Pawns, check out unique official Pawns, set Pawn quests, and more.

In addition to hiring them straight from the Rift, you can also recruit Pawns during exploration. Pawns can often be found wandering around the open world and can be interacted with just like the ones in the Rift. Sometimes they can be hard to spot in crowded places since a lot of them look just like regular NPCs, but they usually approach you trying to offer their services if you don’t approach them first.