Do you have an uncontrollable urge to loot every stone, bucket, and berry that the game will allow you to carry? And, do you often find yourself holding on to every item? In Dragon's Dogma, and many other games, this will cause your character to be encumbered, significantly reducing your player movement speed and limiting your ability to fast-travel at Ferrystones.

Increasing your characters' carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma comes down to two methods:

Character Creation Golden Trove Beetles

Increasing Weight Carried In Character Creation

Making a physically stronger Character at the Character Creation will set their baseline maximum carrying capacity higher. Increasing sliders such as the Leg Muscle Mass Size will increase your carrying capacity.

If Dragon's Dogma 2 is anything like Dark Arisen, a character that weighs more will also have more base stamina but also restore their stamina at a faster rate. Here is a table showing the differences in weight classes for Dark Arisen. We will update this chart with the values in Dragon's Dogma 2 when confirmed.

Character Weight Weight Class Base Stamina Stamina Restoration Stamina Consumption Maximum Encumbrance Under 50 SS 500 53/s (125%) 100% 40 50 - 69 S 520 48/s (115%) 100% 50 70 - 89 M 540 42/s (100%) 100% 65 90 - 109 L 560 38/s (90%) 100% 75 Over 109 LL 580 31/s (75%) 100% 100

Golden Trove Beetles

Golden Trove Beetles are a collectible that can be found on trees all throughout the game world. When gathered and used from your inventory, it will increase the carrying capacity by 0.15kg per beetle. It is a single-use item, being consumed upon use. We're unsure at this point if these Beetles spawn at specific set locations or are randomly encountered at various locations throughout the game. Be sure to keep an eye out for these yellow-glowing beetles attached near the trunks of trees during your play sessions.

If it turns out that Golden Trove Beetles have set spawn locations, check back to this post as we will be sure to add a map with all of their locations here in the future.