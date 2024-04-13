Key Takeaways To defeat Drakes in Dragon's Dogma 2, aim for at least level 40 and have vital skills for your vocation.

Build a balanced party with a healer, mix of melee and ranged, and damage dealers for optimal combat.

Target the Drake's weak points, manage attack patterns, and utilize party strengths to secure victory efficiently.

Drakes in Dragon's Dogma 2 are formidable adversaries with significant health pools and devastating attacks. This guide will walk you through strategies to efficiently tackle these beasts, focusing on their weaknesses, attack patterns, and optimal party composition. Engaging with a Drake before reaching level 40 is challenging, but not impossible with the right tactics.

Preparing for the Fight

Level and Skills

Minimum Level : Aim to be at least level 40, preferably closer to 50. You can kill drakes earlier than this, but it is painful.

Skills: Ensure you have access to powerful skills appropriate for your vocation.

Party Composition

Balanced Team : Include a mix of melee and ranged vocations.

Essential Mage : A Mage for healing and curing debilitations is crucial.

: A Mage for healing and curing debilitations is crucial. Damage Dealers: Mix your party with classes that offer burst and sustained damage, like Sorcerers for ranged attacks and Warriors or Thieves for melee.

Gear and Equipment

Optimal Armor : Equip armor that provides resistance to fire and physical attacks, as these are common with Drakes.

Weapon Choice: Use weapons that can inflict high burst damage or have effects that can stun or slow the Drake.

Consumables and Items

Healing Items : Stock up on potent healing items. Having a supply of these can save you in a pinch, especially if your Mage is incapacitated. Mighty Roborant

Curatives for Debilitations: Carry items that cure burn and other status effects since Drakes often inflict these.

Exquisite Roborant A pellet with outstanding medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.

Environmental Awareness

Use of Terrain : Fight near geographical features that can provide cover from aerial attacks or limit the Drake’s mobility.

: Fight near geographical features that can provide cover from aerial attacks or limit the Drake’s mobility. Escape Routes: Always plan an escape route in case you need to retreat to heal or regroup.

One of the most hilarious ways I've killed a drake was to lead it into a river simply. The Brine comes for us all, even if you could fly out of it, apparently.

How to Kill a Drake

Recognizing and Targeting Weak Points

Underbelly Positioning : Melee vocations should focus on positioning beneath the Drake to target the glowing heart, their most vulnerable spot.

: Melee vocations should focus on positioning beneath the Drake to target the glowing heart, their most vulnerable spot. Head Strikes: Both melee and ranged classes should target the head when accessible, as it is a significant weak point.

Utilizing Party Strengths

Mage Support : Keep your Mage active for continuous healing and debilitation management.

: Keep your Mage active for continuous healing and debilitation management. Sorcerers and Archers : Use these classes for their high damage output at a distance.

: Use these classes for their high damage output at a distance. Thieves and Warriors: Employ these vocations for their ability to deliver potent melee damage and manage the Drake’s mobility.

You will need a full party to take down a drake. Don't try unless you have a full party.

Attack Patterns and How to Counter Them

Fire Breath

Avoidance: Stay to the side or behind the Drake to avoid this attack. Use mobility or invulnerability skills if available.

Bite and Eat Attack

Counter: Quickly attack the Drake's head to disrupt this attack and save grabbed party members.

Lightning Strike

Recognition and Response: Watch for ground indicators and move away swiftly to avoid high damage.

Empale Attack

Effective Use: Utilize this heavy attack on weak points like the heart or head for extra damage, especially when the Drake is downed.

Advanced Vocation Tips

Mirour Vesture/Shelde: Use this skill to create a protective bubble during critical moments, enhancing survivability.

Ranged Classes

Positioning: Maintain distance and focus on the Drake’s head and wings to control its movements and mitigate air attacks.

Successfully defeating Drakes in Dragon's Dogma 2 requires a combination of strategic planning, proper positioning, and effective use of skills and party roles. By focusing on these key areas, players can overcome the steep challenge presented by these formidable foes, even at lower levels with adept skill use and tactical awareness. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or new to battling Drakes, these strategies will help you succeed in your encounters against one of the toughest enemies in the game.