Key Takeaways Exploit the Griffin's weakness to fire through mage support for ground attacks and preventing flight.

Focus melee attacks on the Griffin's head to hasten defeat, especially with extended reach weapons.

Use thieves to climb the Griffin, target weak points, and maximize damage during the crucial downed phase.

Welcome, Arisen!

In Dragon's Dogma 2, there's no enemy quite so annoying as the Griffin. These majestic yet deadly beasts are known for their sudden and unpredictable attacks, often swooping down from the skies with little warning. Their penchant for targeting oxcarts not only disrupts your journey but can also lead to the loss of valuable resources. With formidable health spanning four bars and a resilience that renders them impervious to most forms of attack, Griffins present a challenge that demands strategy, skill, and a bit of insider knowledge.

Understanding Griffin Vulnerabilities

The key to overcoming a Griffin lies in exploiting its singular weakness: fire. A Griffin ablaze loses its ability to take flight, rendering it vulnerable to ground attacks and significantly leveling the playing field. Mages, with their arsenal of fire-based spells, emerge as indispensable allies in these encounters. They can keep the Griffin grounded and within reach of melee attacks.

You can also slow down a Griffin with ice damage, but this will not stop it from flying.

How to Kill a Griffin

Mage Support : Ensure your party includes at least one mage equipped with fire spells . The mage's role transcends mere support, as their ability to ignite the Griffin can dictate the flow of the battle. Continuous fire assaults will not only inflict damage but also prevent the Griffin from retreating into the skies.

: Ensure your party includes at least one mage equipped with . The mage's role transcends mere support, as their ability to ignite the Griffin can dictate the flow of the battle. Continuous fire assaults will not only inflict damage but also prevent the Griffin from retreating into the skies. Melee Focus : Warriors and other melee-focused vocations should concentrate their efforts on the Griffin's head . The head is the creature's most vulnerable point, and consistent attacks in this area can hasten the Griffin's defeat. Warriors, in particular, find an advantage here due to the extended reach of their weapons, allowing them to strike the Griffin's head more effectively.

: Warriors and other melee-focused vocations should concentrate their efforts on . The head is the creature's most vulnerable point, and consistent attacks in this area can hasten the Griffin's defeat. Warriors, in particular, find an advantage here due to the extended reach of their weapons, allowing them to strike the Griffin's head more effectively. The Role of Thieves : A thief in your party isn't just useful; it's almost a necessity when facing a Griffin . Their ability to climb the creature and target specific weak points can turn the tide of the battle. Coordinating with your thief to ensure they focus on ascending the Griffin and attacking its head can lead to significant damage output.

: A thief in your party isn't just useful; it's . Their ability to climb the creature and target specific weak points can turn the tide of the battle. Coordinating with your thief to ensure they focus on ascending the Griffin and attacking its head can lead to significant damage output. The Crucial Downed Phase: A downed Griffin is a prime opportunity for an all-out assault. When the Griffin is grounded, possibly due to the sustained fire damage, every party member capable of melee attacks should converge on its head. This concentrated attack can rapidly deplete the Griffin's health bars, bringing the battle to a quicker close.

Engaging a Griffin is not merely a test of strength; it is a battle of wits and strategy. Understanding a Griffin's behaviors and weaknesses is half the battle. The other half lies in assembling a party capable of executing a multifaceted attack plan that leverages fire to neutralize a Griffin's aerial advantage, focusing on exploiting its vulnerability to head attacks, and utilizing thieves' agility to deliver precise, debilitating blows.

Victory over a Griffin is not only a testament to your combat prowess but also a rite of passage in Dragon's Dogma 2, marking your ascent from a mere wanderer to a seasoned beast slayer.