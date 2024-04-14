Key Takeaways Liches become more common in late-game, especially in dark caverns and endgame locations.

Engage a Lich cautiously with melee attacks, monitor spells closely, use ranged attacks to stun.

Balance aggression with caution when engaging a Lich, exploit recovery times for max damage.

The Lich in Dragon's Dogma 2 represents a formidable undead enemy encountered predominantly in the endgame, specifically within The Unmoored World. Known for their powerful spellcasting abilities and levitation, Liches pose a significant challenge due to their elusive combat style and devastating magical attacks. This guide outlines effective strategies for confronting and defeating these menacing foes.

How to Find a Lich

While Liches are sparse throughout the early and mid-game, they become more prevalent as you progress to the later stages of the game, especially in dark caverns and specific endgame locations.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: The Unmoored World Explained This guide offers a detailed overview of the quests necessary to save the world and secure the true ending.

How to Kill a Lich

Key Strategy to Kill a Lich

Avoid Close Combat: Engage the Lich with melee attacks briefly and cautiously. Liches can unleash powerful area-of-effect spells around themselves that can deplete your health significantly, especially if you're caught off-guard or are under-leveled.

Engage the Lich with melee attacks briefly and cautiously. Liches can unleash powerful area-of-effect spells around themselves that can deplete your health significantly, especially if you're caught off-guard or are under-leveled. Monitor Its Spells: Lich spells can be hard to spot, particularly at night amid various particle effects during battle. Staying too close for too long can be perilous.

Lich spells can be hard to spot, particularly at night amid various particle effects during battle. Staying too close for too long can be perilous. Utilize Ranged Attacks: Ranged attacks not only help maintain a safe distance but can also stun the Lich, disrupting its spellcasting. Classes like Archers, Sorcerers, and Magick Archers excel at this.

Ranged attacks not only help maintain a safe distance but can also stun the Lich, disrupting its spellcasting. Classes like Archers, Sorcerers, and Magick Archers excel at this. High-Damage Classes Are Effective: Advanced classes such as the Mystic Spearhand, Warrior, and Warfarer can deliver high amounts of damage quickly, exploiting the moments when a Lich is recovering or stunned.

Advanced classes such as the Mystic Spearhand, Warrior, and Warfarer can deliver high amounts of damage quickly, exploiting the moments when a Lich is recovering or stunned. Engage on Solid Ground: Ensure the fight occurs over flat terrain. Fighting a Lich over precarious areas like cliffs or near bodies of water can lead to accidental falls or losses, especially if the Lich maneuvers over such hazards.

Engagement Cycle

Strike Briefly: Approach the Lich for a quick series of attacks or a combo. Withdraw: After your assault, pull back to dodge the spells the Lich casts in retaliation. Reengage: Once the Lich finishes its spellcast, close in again for another attack, especially if it appears stunned or is descending to the ground.

Special Considerations

Party Composition: If your character class lacks ranged capabilities, include a ranged pawn or two in your team to ensure you can continuously stun and damage the Lich from a distance.

If your character class lacks ranged capabilities, include a ranged pawn or two in your team to ensure you can continuously stun and damage the Lich from a distance. Avoid Water and Cliffs: If the Lich drifts over water or near edges, retreat and allow it to return to more favorable terrain to avoid unnecessary risks.

Taking down a Lich in Dragon's Dogma 2 is about balancing aggression with caution. While not as physically aggressive as other enemies, their magical prowess and ability to control the battlefield make them tricky opponents. You can minimize risks and maximize damage by using strategic engagement and exploiting their recovery times. Remember, Liches are less daunting than they appear once you master the rhythm of their attacks and defensive strategies.