Key Takeaways Find Wights at specific spawns using the map for efficient hunting.

Use short engagements, watch for spells, and use ranged attacks to defeat Wights.

Employ class-specific tactics and environmental awareness to defeat Wights effectively.

In the eerie environments of Dragon’s Dogma 2, particularly during the night and in various caves, you might encounter the Wight. These large, skeletal beings may seem daunting due to their appearance and magical abilities, but with the right strategies, they are quite manageable. This guide will detail how to tackle Wights effectively, ensuring you overcome their spells without falling prey to their attacks.

How to Find Wights

Wights are not randomly distributed; they have specific spawn points that can be pinpointed using the game's interactive world map. Familiarizing yourself with these locations can make hunting Wights more efficient, especially when you are questing through the night or exploring deep caverns.

How to Kill Wights

Short Engagements: When fighting a Wight, limit your close combat interactions to a few seconds at a time. Engage with a series of quick attacks or a combo, then retreat before the Wight can retaliate with its spells. Watch for Spells: Wights cast wide-area spells that are particularly dangerous and harder to see at night due to reduced visibility and the chaos of battle effects. Use Ranged Attacks: Ranged attacks are crucial for bringing Wights down from their floating state. If you're not playing a class like Archer, Sorcerer, or Magick Archer, ensure you have a pawn who can perform ranged attacks effectively. Stun and Attack: When a Wight descends to the ground, it’s usually stunned or recovering. Use this opportunity to unleash as much damage as possible before it rises again.

I recommend leaving the spell-casting to pawns. If you're going to be ranged, pick Archer and Magick Archer.

Class-Specific Tactics

High-Damage Classes: Classes capable of high damage output, such as the Mystic Spearhand, are particularly effective. These classes can close distances quickly, potentially stunning the Wight further and allowing for extended damage phases.

Classes capable of high damage output, such as the Mystic Spearhand, are particularly effective. These classes can close distances quickly, potentially stunning the Wight further and allowing for extended damage phases. Avoid Cliffside Battles: Always fight Wights in open or flat areas. Their ability to float can lead you dangerously close to cliffs or water bodies, which can result in accidental falls or lost equipment.

Additional Tips

Retreat and Re-engage: If the Wight starts casting a spell, immediately back off to avoid the spell's impact area. Once the spell is cast, move back in for another series of attacks.

If the Wight starts casting a spell, immediately back off to avoid the spell's impact area. Once the spell is cast, move back in for another series of attacks. Environmental Awareness: Be cautious of your surroundings. If the Wight floats over hazardous areas, withdraw and wait for it to return to a safer location. This strategy prevents unnecessary risks, especially during nighttime battles.

Confronting a Wight in Dragon's Dogma 2 is less about brute force and more about smart, tactical play. You can manage the fight on your terms by engaging briefly and watching out for spell casts, minimizing the risks while maximizing damage output. This enemy, while intimidating, can be systematically dismantled with the correct approach, making it one of the easier large foes to defeat in the game.