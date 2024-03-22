Key Takeaways Pawns are vital allies in Dragon's Dogma 2, with unique abilities and insights for combat.

Resurrect your main Pawn at Riftstones to ensure your journey is not interrupted.

Be strategic in preventing Pawn loss by avoiding environmental hazards to keep your squad intact.

Welcome, Arisen

In the enchanting world of Dragon's Dogma 2, your journey is fraught with perilous battles against formidable foes, from the deceptively weak-looking hordes to the towering might of cyclopes and the dreaded gaze of Medusa herself. At the heart of your adventures and quests are your loyal Pawns, indispensable allies in the heat of battle. But even the sturdiest of Pawns can fall. Fear not, for this guide will navigate you through the art of resurrecting Pawns, ensuring that your quest for glory remains uninterrupted.

Understanding Pawn Dynamics

Before delving into the resurrection aspect, it's crucial to understand that Pawns are more than mere followers; they are the cornerstone of your strategy against the myriad of challenges that Dragon's Dogma 2 throws at you. Each Pawn brings unique abilities and insights, making them invaluable in various combat situations.

Resurrecting Your Main Pawn

Your main Pawn, your steadfast companion, can always be brought back from the brink. The key to their resurrection lies in the Riftstones scattered across the realms of Vermund and Battahl. These mystical stones, easily identifiable in towns and near campfires, serve as beacons of hope, reviving your main Pawn with a mere touch. With dozens of Riftstones peppered across the map, you're never too far from a resurrection point.

Replacing Fallen Pawns

The world of Dragon's Dogma 2 is unforgiving, and not all Pawns share the resilience of your main companion. Those who fall in battle are lost to the aether, compelling you to seek out new allies. This quest for new Pawns is an adventure in itself, offering opportunities to meet a diverse array of characters, each with their own strengths and stories.

Riftstones not only serve as resurrection points but also as hubs to recruit new Pawns. These new recruits can either join your cause for a modest fee, should they possess skills and experience beyond your own, or pledge their loyalty for free if they are of equal or lesser prowess. Occasionally, you might stumble upon Pawns from your past adventures, ready to rejoin your side and renew the bonds forged in battle.

Tactical Tips for Pawn Preservation

While the loss of a Pawn is not the end, prevention is always better than cure. Be wary of environmental hazards, especially during combat near cliffs and water bodies. Pawns, in their zeal, can be knocked into perilous waters, meeting an untimely end. However, with strategic positioning and a keen eye on your surroundings, such tragedies can be averted, keeping your squad intact and ready for whatever lies ahead.

Embracing the Riftstone Mechanics

Regular Riftstones are straightforward in their use, offering resurrection and recruitment with simplicity. Yet, it's important to note that special Riftstones, ones that have granted you a powerful Pawn in the past, cannot be reused for the same purpose. When engaging with a Riftstone, you're presented with a selection of potential allies, allowing you to tailor your team to the challenges ahead.

In Dragon's Dogma 2, the bond between Arisen and Pawn transcends mere companionship; it is the essence of survival and triumph. Understanding the nuances of Pawn resurrection and recruitment not only ensures your progression but enriches your journey with diverse interactions and strategies. As you navigate the treacherous landscapes of Vermund and Battahl, remember that your Pawns are your greatest asset, and with the right knowledge, their loyalty and bravery are eternal.