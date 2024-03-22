The Mystic Spearhand is a versatile vocation adept at blending melee prowess with magic, rendering them effective across all distances. They excel in wielding their distinctive weapon, the Duospear, with mastery. Through their magical abilities, they can immobilize foes or launch an array of objects towards their targets with precision.

Unlocking the Mystic Spearhand is achieved fairly early in the game. Follow the steps below to unlock this playstyle in Dragon's Dogma 2. In our playthrough, we first had to travel to Melve, one of the first towns you come across, but we're unsure whether players can pick up the pre-requisite quest before traveling to Melve.

Unlocking The Mystic Spearhand Class

1. Head to Vernworth and locate a man dressed in red near the North Oxcart stop. He'll be standing close to the stop, signaling for your attention to deliver an item for him. Completing this dialogue initiates the quest "Oxcart Courier."

2. This will start the quest “Oxcart Courier”, which asks you to board the oxcart to Melve and deliver Margit’s letter to Lennart. You can either wait at the Oxcart Stop or come back when it has arrived. Board the oxcart and pay the fee for transport.

As always, on your travels via Ox Cart, you may be attacked by ogres, wolves, trolls, or other enemies so be prepared for combat. You will want to defeat any enemies attacking the cart before they destroy the cart or the Ox, otherwise you will need to continue your journey to Melve on foot.

Close

3. Once you reach Melve, A particularly dangerous looking dragon that appears for the quest Readvent of Calamity. He is attacking the city and it's people, and you must help to hold him off long enough for him to flee.

Close

A number of NPC's will fight alongside you. One such named Sigurd will be wielding a duospear. Battle the dragon to about 4 and a half bars of health remaining, at which point it will retreat.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

4. Upon repelling the dragon, Sigurd will approach you and when asked about his fighting style he will tell you he has created his own fighting style. After this dialogue, you will obtain access to the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

With the Mystic Spearhand unlocked, visit the Vocation Guild in Vernworth and obtain the Mystic Spearhand Advanced Vocation for 200 Dcp.

Close

By following these steps, you'll unlock and access the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in your game.

Mystic Spearhand Gameplay

If you're looking for some footage of combat for the Mystic Spearhand in Dragon's Dogma 2, check this out: