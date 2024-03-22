The Sorcerer is a vocation entirely dedicated to a diverse array of magical attacks. Channeling their magic through a sizable staff held in both hands, they have the power to sway the course of battle decisively. Given the extended casting time of their spells, it is crucial for Sorcerers to seek out secure positions and carefully choose the opportune moment to unleash their magic.

The Sorcerer Vocation is unlocked by completing one-half of the quest "Vocation Frustration". In which, you must travel to the cave, Trevo Mine, and retrieve a Two-Handed Greatsword and an Archistaff. (The Greatsword is not necessary to unlock the Sorcerer, but it is located in the same area, so it is worthwhile to obtain before heading back to town). Here is a step-by-step guide with images and video, along with helpful tips for unlocking the Sorcerer Vocation.

How To Unlock The Sorcerer Class

Your browser does not support the video tag.

1. Travel to Vernworth and pick up the quest "Vocation Frustration" from Roderick Smithy, the local armorer.

Close

2. Cross the Northwestern bridge at Vernworth and take the North path. Continue Northwest along the road until you eventually reach the entrance to the cave, Trevo Mine.

Close

Track this quest so that the destination of the Mine is highlighted.

3. Once inside the mine, continue along the tight corridors battling goblins and searching inside every chest. One of these chests will contain the Twohander Greatsword. Near the back and lower sections of the mine is the Grievous Horns Archistaff. If you happen to lose either weapon check out our guide on how to get a replacement that you can deliver.

Close

4. Travel back to the Vocation Guild in Vernworth and turn in your Grievous Horns to complete the Warrior step of the quest "Vocation Frustration"