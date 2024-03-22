The Warrior commands a formidable physique, excelling in direct combat engagements and possessing the resilience to withstand enemy onslaughts. Masters of two-handed weapons like the greatsword and hammer, Warriors unleash devastating strikes by charging power and exploiting openings, making their attacks among the most potent across all vocations.

The Warrior Vocation is unlocked by completing one-half of the quest "Vocation Frustration". Journey to Trevo Mine to secure a Two-Handed Greatsword and an Archistaff. (The Archistaff is not necessary to unlock the Warrior, but it is located in the same area, so it is worthwhile to obtain before heading back to turn-in.) Follow our detailed guide with visuals, videos, and expert tips for a seamless unlock process.

How To Unlock The Warrior Class

1. Travel to Vernworth and pick up the quest "Vocation Frustration" from Roderick Smithy, the local armorer.

2. Cross the Northwestern bridge at Vernworth and take the North path. Continue Northwest along the road until you eventually reach the entrance to the cave, Trevo Mine.

Track this quest so that the destination of the Mine is highlighted.

3. Once inside the mine, continue along the tight corridors battling goblins and searching inside every chest. One of these chests will contain the Twohander Greatsword. Near the back and lower sections of the mine is the Grievous Horns Archistaff. If you happen to lose either weapon check out our guide on how to get a replacement that you can deliver.

4. Travel back to the Vocation Guild in Vernworth and turn in your Twohander to complete the Warrior step of the quest "Vocation Frustration"