Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a robust character creator with tons of customization options. Ideally, you’ll want to spend as much time as you need customizing your character and Pawn before you start because changing your appearance mid-game can get quite expensive. That said, there is one customization option you won’t be able to access until you’re halfway through the game, and that’s the ability to use dyes.

Dyes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are special Implement items that unlock additional color options. Unfortunately, dyes can’t be used to recolor armor, but you can use them to give your character a more distinctive hairstyle or tattoo. Keep reading to find out how to acquire and use dyes in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How To Get Dyes In Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get your hands on some dyes, you’ll first need to progress the story up to the point where Captain Brant sends you to Battahl. After you’ve made it past the Checkpoint Rest Town continue your journey until you reach the capital, Bakbattahl. Once there, head over to the local Pawn Guild, which happens to double as a cosmetics shop.

Alexia, the shop owner, sells a variety of dyes, including Red Dye , Green Dye , Blue Dye , Yellow Dye , and Purple Dye . Each type of dye costs 500 Rift Crystals and this is the only place in Dragon’s Dogma 2 where you can acquire them. For reference, 500 RC is the same price as the Art of Metamorphosis book, which allows you to fully re-customize characters. Needless to say, dyes are pretty expensive, but they’re worth the cost if you’re trying to stand out from the crowd.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: Rift Crystals Explained This guide delves into Rift Crystals, their uses, and how you can amass more of them to fortify your journey in this captivating realm.

How To Use Dyes In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you purchase a dye, it will appear in your inventory like a regular item, but you won’t be able to use it right away. Instead, you’ll need to visit a barber shop like Mettefere’s Cosmetics in Bakbattahl or Clovis’s Barberie in Vernworth. When you visit a barber shop you’ll be notified that your dyes have been removed from your inventory and are now ready to be used.

All that’s left to do now is to purchase one of the services that allow you to customize your character. The dyes can be applied to anything, including hair, makeup, tattoos, skin, and more. All the new colors will be available for both the Arisen and their main Pawn, but you’ll need to purchase two separate customization services if you want to modify both. Doing so will cost you a lot of gold, but such is the price for looking stylish.