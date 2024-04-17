Key Takeaways Initiate quest by staying at Borderwatch Outpost

Encounter Goblins and Harpies on route to Melve

Recruit Pawns, find Golden Trove Beetles, prepare for dragon battle

This walkthrough will guide you step-by-step through the In Dragon's Wake quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Starting from the Borderwatch Outpost, you'll embark on a journey south to the village of Melve, encountering various challenges and opportunities along the way.

Step 1: Start at Borderwatch Outpost

Initiation: After landing in Vermund, spend a night at the Borderwatch Outpost. This automatically starts the "In Dragon's Wake" quest.

After landing in Vermund, spend a night at the Borderwatch Outpost. This automatically starts the "In Dragon's Wake" quest. Tip: Before leaving, complete the "Ordeals of A New Recruit" side quest available at the outpost. This involves rescuing a soldier—failing to save him results in failing the quest. His location is conveniently on your route to Melve.

Step 2: Travel South to Melve

Route: Exit the outpost through the southern gate. Follow the main path south, identifiable by its thicker line on your map, leading directly to Melve.

Encounters: Expect small clusters of Goblins and Harpies along the path.

Goblins: Avoid stirring large groups. If defeated, retry the path, keeping a wider berth from their locations.

Harpies: If lacking ranged weapons, dodge their dives to force them to miss, then counterattack.

Be sure to loot these enemies if they drop anything! You can tell if an enemy has loot based on a shiny effect on their body. You have to look kind of closely, though, so make sure to double check.

Step 3: Recruit Pawns and Collect Resources

Pawns: On your way to Melve, look out for Pawns available for hire. They provide valuable support, making encounters with groups of enemies manageable.

Pawns: On your way to Melve, look out for Pawns available for hire. They provide valuable support, making encounters with groups of enemies manageable.
Golden Trove Beetle : Keep an eye out for these creatures as they increase your carry weight. Their locations are under a large wooden gate right before entering Melve and another on the left as you approach the village.

A rare beetle that glitters like gold. Consuming it increases the weight one can carry by 0.15 kg. The Arisen's main pawn can also receive the same effect.

Step 4: Arrival and Exploration in Melve

Dilapidated Square: Upon reaching Melve, explore the area. You'll soon trigger a flashback featuring a dragon attack.

Upon reaching Melve, explore the area. You'll soon trigger a flashback featuring a dragon attack.
Dragon Battle: The confrontation with the dragon is challenging and scripted for you to lose, marking your character as the chosen Arisen.

Step 5: Meeting Ulrika and Planning Your Next Move

Interaction: Post-flashback, you'll meet Ulrika and a soldier named Gregor, who intends to escort you to the capital to declare your status as the Arisen.

Post-flashback, you'll meet Ulrika and a soldier named Gregor, who intends to escort you to the capital to declare your status as the Arisen.
Vocation Guide: Speak with Lennart in the Inn to potentially change your class at the Vocation guide. This is beneficial if you're looking to switch from your initial class choice.

Step 6: Travel to the Capital

Preparation: Equip new skills and gather supplies from the local store before leaving.

Equip new skills and gather supplies from the local store before leaving.
Oxcart Ride: Utilize the Oxcart for faster travel to the capital, avoiding a lengthy walk.

Utilize the Oxcart for faster travel to the capital, avoiding a lengthy walk. Cyclops Encounter: On the route, you’ll need to defeat a Cyclops blocking your path as part of the "One-Eyed Interloper" quest. With your Pawns and Gregor’s men, manage your attacks to maintain safe distances.

Step 7: Arrival at Vernworth and Completion of Quest

Meeting Captain Brant: Upon reaching Vernworth, you'll meet Captain Brant and learn about the political intrigue involving a false sovereign on the throne.

Upon reaching Vernworth, you'll meet Captain Brant and learn about the political intrigue involving a false sovereign on the throne.
Future Planning: Captain Brant will express concerns about the queen regent's reaction to another Arisen claimant and will hint at the political tensions you need to navigate next.

Additional Tips

Avoid unnecessary combat early in the game to conserve resources and maintain health.

Regularly update your skills and those of your Pawns to improve battle readiness.

Stick to main paths to avoid getting lost or encountering unexpectedly tough enemies.