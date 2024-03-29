Most of the character stats found in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are pretty self-explanatory and easy to understand. For instance, things like Health, Stamina, Strength, and Defense can be found in a lot of other similar RPGs, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what they do. That said, there are a couple of stats that are fairly unique to this game, such as Knockdown Power.

Knockdown Power is one of those stats that’s easy to overlook when you’re just starting out and are trying to wrap your head around all the systems and mechanics the game throws at you. Once you’ve already mastered the basics, though, it’s worth delving deeper into some of the secondary stats like Knockdown Power.

Knockdown Power In Dragon’s Dogma 2 Explained

Knockdown Power represents a character’s ability to stagger foes or even knock them off their feet in combat. Similar to other stats, Knockdown Power appears as a number that can be viewed by accessing the Status menu. Every character can use this stat to their advantage, including Pawns. However, you’ll notice that magick-oriented characters like Mages and Sorcerers tend to have lower Knockdown Power compared to other Vocations.

Even though Knockdown Power applies to all attacks, the stat is primarily relevant to physical attacks rather than magickal ones. There are a couple of spells that are designed to always knock down certain types of enemies but, for the most part, you’re more likely to see the stat come into play when using melee and ranged weapons.

How To Increase Knockdown Power In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your character’s Knockdown Power increases permanently by a small percentage whenever they level up. In addition, you can gain a large chunk of additional Knockdown Power by equipping a better weapon. Generally speaking, heftier weapons like greatswords and large bows have more Knockdown Power compared to staves or daggers, although there are some exceptions. Armor won’t increase your Knockdown Power, but most pieces of gear will provide you with some level of Knockdown Resistance instead.

Aside from increasing your character level and equipping a better weapon, there are a couple of other things you can do to improve your Knockdown Power. Namely, there are two rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that provide extra Knockdown Power in the form of the Ring of Resolution and the Ring of Vehemence. Finally, there’s an Augment called Dominance that permanently increases Knockdown Power by a fair amount, however, this passive ability is only available to the Warrior Vocation.