Legacy is a pivotal main quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that could serve as the game's final quest, depending on your choices. This quest follows immediately after The Guardian Gigantus and involves a critical encounter with the Dragon that tests your mettle as the Arisen. This part of the walkthrough covers the quest's beginning and the decision-making process involving the Dragon.

Defeating Phaesus’s Bodyguards

Starting the Quest : Legacy begins with a confrontation against Phaesus's bodyguards. These nondescript mercenaries yield about 500 XP each. Successfully defeating them leads to a significant narrative progression.

: Legacy begins with a confrontation against Phaesus's bodyguards. These nondescript mercenaries yield about 500 XP each. Successfully defeating them leads to a significant narrative progression. Summoning the Dragon: As you overcome the guards, Phaesus attempts to summon a Lesser Dragon, which is quickly overshadowed by the appearance of the true Dragon. This dramatic turn brings you face-to-face with your ultimate challenge.

The Dragon's Ultimatum

Decision Point: After subduing Phaesus's initial threat, the Dragon presents you with a critical choice: flee to survive another day or stand and fight to prove your worth. Choosing to fight propels the story forward and aligns with the hero's path, engaging you in a more profound narrative arc.

Romantic Involvements

The Dragon's Captive : The Dragon seizes a captive, potentially your romantic interest, selected randomly among NPCs with high affection towards you. This choice significantly influences the emotional stakes of the ensuing battle.

: The Dragon seizes a captive, potentially your romantic interest, selected randomly among NPCs with high affection towards you. This choice significantly influences the emotional stakes of the ensuing battle. Eternal Bond

Eternal Bond A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.

This introduction sets the stage for the climactic battle with the Dragon, where your decisions and combat prowess will determine the fate of your journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Kill the Dragon

Close Combat : The Dragon's most dangerous attack is its fiery breath. Avoid standing directly in front of its head to dodge this. Stay close to minimize the effectiveness of its long-range attacks and to stay out of the direct line of fire.

: The Dragon's most dangerous attack is its fiery breath. Avoid standing directly in front of its head to dodge this. Stay close to minimize the effectiveness of its long-range attacks and to stay out of the direct line of fire. Fire Mines : The Dragon can embed the battlefield with Fire Mines during its slam attacks. Watch for these and maintain mobility to avoid sudden explosions.

: The Dragon can embed the battlefield with Fire Mines during its slam attacks. Watch for these and maintain mobility to avoid sudden explosions. Meteor Attack : The Dragon may use a weakened variant of the Meteoron spell. It telegraphs this attack, summoning fiery orbs that target the ground. Move horizontally to dodge these attacks effectively.

: The Dragon may use a weakened variant of the Meteoron spell. It telegraphs this attack, summoning fiery orbs that target the ground. Move horizontally to dodge these attacks effectively. Targeting Weak Spots: Focus on hitting the Dragon’s weak spots, particularly its heart when exposed during certain attacks. The heart takes significant damage and provides the quickest route to depleting the Dragon’s health.

Vocational Strategies:

Archers and Magick Archers : These classes should focus on the Dragon’s head for consistent damage.

: These classes should focus on the Dragon’s head for consistent damage. Thieves and Warriors : These vocations should attack the chest and neck, areas they can reach more easily.

: These vocations should attack the chest and neck, areas they can reach more easily. Sorcerers and Mages: Maintain a safe distance to cast spells aimed at the Dragon’s head or heart.

Ending the Battle

Final Blow : Once the Dragon is sufficiently weakened, it will periodically stagger, exposing its heart for direct attacks. This is your opportunity to deal significant damage.

: Once the Dragon is sufficiently weakened, it will periodically stagger, exposing its heart for direct attacks. This is your opportunity to deal significant damage. Stamina Drain: Be wary of the Dragon’s roar, which can deplete your stamina if you are too close, sealing its heart temporarily and regaining some of its defenses. Consider taking some time to craft Roborants before doing this fight.

Exquisite Roborant A pellet with outstanding medicinal properties. Its recipe is a closely guarded secret. Restores an astonishing amount of Health and Stamina.

Achieving the Peace Ending

Sovereignty Claimed : Upon defeating the Dragon, you will be treated to a cinematic where your character takes their place as the new Sovran of Vernmund. This marks the completion of the main storyline if you opt for the Peace ending.

: Upon defeating the Dragon, you will be treated to a cinematic where your character takes their place as the new Sovran of Vernmund. This marks the completion of the main storyline if you opt for the Peace ending. Coronation : After the battle, simply walk to the throne amidst the crowd’s cheers. Sitting on the throne triggers the ending credits and solidifies your victory and new status in the game’s lore.

: After the battle, simply walk to the throne amidst the crowd’s cheers. Sitting on the throne triggers the ending credits and solidifies your victory and new status in the game’s lore. Save and Transition: Before the credits roll, make sure to save your game. This allows you an opportunity to return and explore alternate endings, such as The Unmoored World, without losing your progress.

Unlocking The Unmoored World

After achieving the Peace ending, you have the opportunity to explore an alternative and more expansive endgame scenario called "The Unmoored World." This requires a specific series of actions to unlock:

Post-Peace Actions : Do not start a new game immediately after the Peace ends and you find yourself back at the main menu. Instead, select "Continue" from the menu to load your most recent save. This should take you back to just before the decisive battle with the Dragon.

: immediately after the Peace ends and you find yourself back at the main menu. Instead, select "Continue" from the menu to load your most recent save. This should take you back to just before the decisive battle with the Dragon. Re-engaging with the Dragon : Upon reloading, you will find yourself atop the Dragon during its flight sequence again. Instead of proceeding as before, use this opportunity to make a different choice: The Godsbane Blade : As you approach the battlefield on the Dragon's back, navigate to your inventory and select the Empowered Godsbane Blade

: Upon reloading, you will find yourself atop the Dragon during its flight sequence again. Instead of proceeding as before, use this opportunity to make a different choice:

Empowered Godsbane Blade The Godsbane blade, renewed with wyrmslife crystals. A unique form of godsway, it may prove to be indispensable. Cannot be equipped as a weapon.

The Transition: After using the Godsbane Blade, cutscenes will play out, effectively transporting your character into The Unmoored World. This alternative realm presents new challenges and story developments that continue beyond the conventional ending pathways.

Exploring The Unmoored World

New Quests and Challenges : In The Unmoored World, you will encounter new quests, enemies, and storylines that expand on the lore and consequences of your actions in the main game. This phase of the game offers a deeper dive into the narrative complexities and philosophical themes of Dragon's Dogma 2.

: In The Unmoored World, you will encounter new quests, enemies, and storylines that expand on the lore and consequences of your actions in the main game. This phase of the game offers a deeper dive into the narrative complexities and philosophical themes of Dragon's Dogma 2. Pathfinder Interactions : Keep an eye out for the ghostly figure of the Pathfinder. Speaking to him in various locations can provide guidance and additional context for your challenges in this new world state.

: Keep an eye out for the ghostly figure of the Pathfinder. Speaking to him in various locations can provide guidance and additional context for your challenges in this new world state. Endgame Strategy: As you explore The Unmoored World, remember to frequently save your progress and prepare for battles that may be significantly more challenging than those in the main storyline. Utilize all available resources and allies to navigate this endgame content successfully.

Final Tips

Backup Saves : Before making the leap to The Unmoored World, consider backing up your save files externally if playing on PC or console. This precaution allows you to explore different narrative outcomes without losing your original progress.

: Before making the leap to The Unmoored World, consider backing up your save files externally if playing on PC or console. This precaution allows you to explore different narrative outcomes without losing your original progress. Comprehensive Preparation: Ensure your character is well-equipped with upgraded gear, sufficient healing items, and a strategy for quick escapes and emergency situations. The Unmoored World will test all aspects of your gameplay skills and decision-making.