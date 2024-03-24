Key Takeaways The Mage in Dragon's Dogma 2 provides crucial support and healing magic with offensive capabilities.

Central to the Mage's abilities is the Anodyne spell, offering layers of protection and powerful healing.

Pros include strong support, safe backlining, and immediate availability; Cons include squishiness and low DPS.

Hello, Arisen!

The Mage vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a testament to the profound impact of support and healing magic on the battlefield. Balancing the dual responsibilities of offense and defense, the Mage invites a playstyle that rewards tactical foresight and adaptability. Whether you're weaving protective spells to shield your allies or channeling the raw forces of nature against your foes, the Mage offers a fulfilling path for those who wish to wield the arcane arts to safeguard and strengthen their comrades.

Wielding a staff, the Mage offers support to their party in various ways: from launching magick attacks, offering enchantments that bolster their party members’ weapons, to casting healing spells. The more advanced and powerful the magick is, the longer the incantation time will be. As a Mage, you will experience the strategic excitement of deftly executing your magick abilities.

Mage Overview

In the enchanting world of Dragon's Dogma 2, the Mage vocation emerges as a cornerstone of any well-rounded party, blending formidable support abilities with the essential art of healing. Whether you're embodying the Mage yourself or including a Mage Pawn in your party, this vocation unlocks a realm of strategic depth and utility that can tip the scales in even the most daunting encounters.

Wooden Staff A wooden staff commonly wielded by neophytes who value its simple make and easy handling. 1.06 790 mage 13 84 100 40 None None A wooden staff commonly wielded by neophytes who value its simple make and easy handling.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

Central to the Mage's arsenal is the "Anodyne" spell, a hallmark of the vocation that conjures a healing aura to rejuvenate allies within its vicinity. Beyond this foundational skill, the Mage's repertoire expands to include a variety of healing and defensive spells, such as the "Argent" series and "Palladium", offering layers of protection and curative power that are unparalleled in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Moreover, the Mage is far from a one-dimensional healer. The vocation boasts a selection of offensive spells that can be tailored to confront the diverse threats you'll face. From searing flames to bolts of lightning, the Mage can harness the elements to provide offensive support, making the role as dynamic as it is indispensable.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Strong Support Vocation: The Mage excels in bolstering the party's resilience and longevity, making it an invaluable ally in prolonged battles.

The Mage excels in bolstering the party's resilience and longevity, making it an invaluable ally in prolonged battles. Safe Backliner: Operating from the rear, the Mage can effectively apply its magical arsenal while staying clear of direct confrontation.

Operating from the rear, the Mage can effectively apply its magical arsenal while staying clear of direct confrontation. Only Healing Class: The Mage's unique ability to heal makes it an essential component of any party composition.

The Mage's unique ability to heal makes it an essential component of any party composition. Unlocked from the Start: Available immediately, the Mage allows players to incorporate strategic support and healing from the onset of their adventure.

Cons:

Squishy: The Mage's strength in support is counterbalanced by its vulnerability, requiring careful positioning to avoid incapacitation.

The Mage's strength in support is counterbalanced by its vulnerability, requiring careful positioning to avoid incapacitation. Low Damage Output: While capable of offensive magic, the Mage's damage potential is modest compared to more specialized damage-dealing vocations.

While capable of offensive magic, the Mage's damage potential is modest compared to more specialized damage-dealing vocations. Requires Micromanagement: Effective use of the Mage's abilities demands attention to spell selection and timing, particularly before unlocking advanced augments and spell upgrades.

All Mage Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Flagration 1 0 Unleashes a swirling jet of flame straight ahead for a period of time. The flame ignores Defense and can pass through multiple targets. While active, the caster can still move. High Flagration 4 1000 An advanced form of Flagration that unleashes a more powerful jet of flame. Levin 1 150 Strikes the enemy from above with tongues of lightning. Can summon additional lightning bolts by consuming Stamina. High Levin 4 1000 An advanced form of Levin that summons a greater number of lightning bolts when cast. Palladium 1 200 Conjures a cluster of magickal energy that blocks up to three attacks from targets. The cluster will also dissipate after a time. High Palladium 4 1000 An advanced form of Palladium that lasts longer and grants clusters to nearby allies when cast. Fire Boon 1 200 Enchants the caster's weapon or that of a single ally with fire. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Fire Affinity 5 1300 An advanced form of Fire Boon that grants a longer-lasting enchantment. Ice Boon 2 300 Enchants the caster's weapon or that of a single ally with ice. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Ice Affinity 5 1300 An advanced form of Ice Boon that grants a longer-lasting enchantment. Lightning Boon 2 300 Enchants the caster's weapon or that of a single ally with lightning. The enchantment persists for a period of time. Lightning Affinity 5 1300 An advanced form of Lightning Boon that grants a longer-lasting enchantment. Frigor 3 450 Conjures a giant pillar of ice that lingers for a period of time and can serve as a stepping stone. After the pillar is destroyed, grabbable blocks of ice will remain. High Frigor 6 1600 An advanced form of Frigor that unleashes a wave of cold when cast, dealing damage to any targets it touches. Halidom 3 450 Conjures a magickal sigil that cures the caster and their allies of certain debilitations (caught fire, frostbite, unconscious, sleep, silence, drenched, and tarred) while within range. High Halidom 6 1600 An advanced form of Halidom that has an extended duration and cures the debilitations caught fire, frostbite, unconscious, sleep, silence, drenched, tarred, torched, ice-bound, and blighted. Empyrean 4 700 Conjures an orb of holy light that deals immediate damage to nearby targets in all directions. The light remains for some time even after the attack concludes. High Empyrean 7 2000 An advanced form of Empyrean with an extended attack range and longer-lasting light. Celerity 4 700 Conjures a magickal sigil that hastens the speed of allies within range. The effect persists for a period of time. High Celerity 7 2000 An advanced form of Celerity that conjures a longer-lasting magickal sigil and extends the ensuing speed boost's duration. Argent Tonic 5 1100 Fully and instantaneously recovers the Health of the caster or of a single ally. Does not recover the loss gauge. Argent Succor 8 2500 An advanced form of Argent Tonic that gradually continues to recover Health for a period of time. Solemnity 6 1800 Silences the target for a period of time, preventing them from speaking and incanting spells. High Solemnity 8 2500 An advanced form of Solemnity that extends both the spell's effective range and the debilitation's duration. Spellhold 7 2500 Temporarily stores an incanted spell in the staff, to be cast instantly at the wielder's discretion. Slows Stamina recovery while storing, and consumes increased Stamina when casting. High Spellhold 9 3000 An advanced form of Spellhold that consumes less Stamina when casting the stored spell. Celestial Paean Enchanter's Almanac Enchanter's Almanac A skill summoning a wave of holy light to hasten allies' recovery and speed.

All Mage Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Magick Bolt 0 0 Fires a magickal burst that differs based on active enchantment. Can be cast while moving. Anodyne 0 0 Conjures a magickal curative sigil that recovers the health of the caster and their allies when in contact with it. Focused Bolt 1 100 Fires a condensed magickal burst that differs based on active enchantment. Quickspell 2 250 Greatly hastens incantation speed. Consumes Stamina while active. Levitate 3 400 Manipulates the caster's weight through magickal means, allowing them to float temporarily.

All Mage Augments

Augment Rank Cost Description Apotropaism 2 300 Augments your Magick Defense. Beatitude 4 900 Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks. Intervention 6 1800 Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with. Perpetuation 8 3000 Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. Exaltation 9 5000 Augments your Stamina recovery speed.