Key Takeaways Magick Archer offers precise long-range combat with elemental versatility and supportive abilities.

Unique skills, like wide-area attacks, add strategic depth but may sacrifice maximum HP.

Pros include precision damage, versatility, and supportive abilities, with cons like HP sacrifice.

The Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 offers a compelling blend of long-range precision and magickal versatility, making it a standout choice for players who enjoy a strategic approach to combat. With its homing arrows and elemental versatility, this vocation allows for dynamic engagement with enemies while contributing valuable support to allies. Mastery of the Magick Archer requires careful positioning and judicious use of its most powerful abilities, rewarding players with a rich and satisfying combat experience.

Available only to the Arisen, the Magick Archer vocation excels in long-range combat with their magickal arrows. In addition to attacking or healing, Magick Archers are also adept at supporting their allies. They can learn a custom skill that unleashes a devastating attack over a wide area, in exchange for reducing their own maximum HP.

Magick Archer Overview

The Magick Archer stands as an Advanced Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, merging the precision of archery with the potency of magick. This vocation offers a unique combat experience, allowing players to strike from a distance with a combination of magick-infused arrows and supportive abilities.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

Exclusive to the Arisen, the Magick Archer excels in ranged combat, utilizing magickal bows to deliver a variety of effects, from damaging attacks to healing and support. One notable aspect of this vocation is its ability to execute homing attacks, ensuring that arrows find their mark even in the most chaotic battles. This precision, coupled with the ability to engage multiple enemies or focus on a single formidable opponent, makes the Magick Archer a versatile asset on the battlefield.

The Magick Archer's arsenal includes elemental magickal arrows, allowing for tailored strategies against foes with specific weaknesses. Additionally, the vocation's unique skill set includes wide-area attacks that, while powerful, cost the caster's maximum HP, adding a strategic layer to its use.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Precision Damage: Magickal arrows home in on targets, ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in combat.

Magickal arrows home in on targets, ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in combat. Versatility: It is capable of effectively dealing with both groups of enemies and single targets, using a range of elemental magickal arrows to exploit weaknesses.

It is capable of effectively dealing with both groups of enemies and single targets, using a range of elemental magickal arrows to exploit weaknesses. Supportive Abilities: Beyond offense, the Magick Archer can bolster allies with supportive skills, enhancing team dynamics.

Beyond offense, the Magick Archer can bolster allies with supportive skills, enhancing team dynamics. Strategic Depth: The ability to unleash wide-area attacks introduces high-risk, high-reward tactics, encouraging strategic gameplay.

The ability to unleash wide-area attacks introduces high-risk, high-reward tactics, encouraging strategic gameplay. Very Flashy: The aesthetic is simply on point, Arisen.

Cons:

HP Sacrifice for Power: Some of the most potent attacks reduce the caster's maximum HP, necessitating careful risk management.

Some of the most potent attacks reduce the caster's maximum HP, necessitating careful risk management. Positioning Challenge: Effective use of the Magick Archer's abilities requires constant repositioning, which can be demanding in fast-paced battles.

Effective use of the Magick Archer's abilities requires constant repositioning, which can be demanding in fast-paced battles. Elemental Reliance: Dependence on elemental magickal arrows means that versatility is contingent on having the right type of arrow for the situation.

All Magick Archer Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Irradiant Orb 1 200 Fires an orb of searing flame that illuminates the area and may cause targets within to catch fire. Orb adheres to walls and hostile targets on contact. Effect duration depends on charge time. Candescent Orb 4 1000 An advanced form of Irradiant Orb that extends the effect's duration. Frostseeker Bolt 1 0 Fires a bolt of magickal ice that pursues hostile targets of its own accord and can inflict frostbite. Frosthunter Bolt 4 1000 An advanced form of Frostseeker Bolt that extends the effect's duration. Remedy Arrow 1 200 Looses an arrow blessed with magick that revives fallen pawns when fully charged. If loosed too early, the arrow will instead restore the Health of any allies it strikes. Recovery Arrow 5 1300 An advanced form of Remedy Arrow that requires less time to charge. Ricochet Seeker 2 300 Looses a magickal arrow that flies wildly about, increasing in power as it ricochets off walls. Effective in cramped quarters. Ricochet Hunter 5 1300 An advanced form of Ricochet Seeker that extends the duration of the magickal arrow's effect. Sedative Bolt 2 300 Fires a magickal bolt that adds to target's sleep value on impact. Amount added increases the longer the bolt is charged, but as the sleep value is variable, firing multiple bolts is most effective. Soporific Bolt 6 1600 An advanced form of Sedative Bolt that requires less time to charge. Flamefang Arrow 3 450 Fires an arrow of magickal flame that explodes on impact. Can control the arrow's trajectory after it is loosed. Blazefang Arrow 7 2000 An advanced form of Flamefang Arrow with an extended effective range. Vimtaking Arrow 3 450 Looses an arrow hexed with magick that saps the Health of hostile targets in the line of fire and grants it to allied pawns. The more targets the arrow hits, the more Health will be recovered. Lifetaking Arrow 6 1600 An advanced form of Vimtaking Arrow that extends the effective range when absorbing Health from hostile targets. Hailstone Bolt 4 700 Fires a clump of ice that grows in size the longer it is charged and delivers a solid blow to foes it strikes. Arctic Bolt 7 2000 An advanced form of Hailstone Bolt that inflicts greater harm when fully charged. Sparkchain Stake 5 1100 Looses a stake imbued with magickal lightning, piercing a hostile target or the ground. If stakes land near to each other, crackling bolts spark between them, dealing damage to foes. Boltchain Stake 8 2500 An advanced form of Sparkchain Stake that extends the effect's duration. Bartizan 6 1800 Erects a barrier around an ally, blocking incoming attacks and dealing damage to the attacker. The stronger the attack received, the more powerful the counterattack unleashed. Fortalice 8 2500 An advanced form of Bartizan that extends the barrier's duration. Sagittate Downpour 7 2500 Conjures and fires a multitude of magickal arrows. Arrows can be concentrated on a single target or on a single point on a target. Sagittate Avalanche 9 3000 An advanced form of Sagittate Downpour that increases the number of conjurable arrows. Martyr's Bolt Spellbow's Paradox Spellbow's Paradox Fires the ultimate magickal bolt in exchange for a temporary decrease to the user's maximum Health. Reduced amount determines the bolt's potency. The loss gauge accumulates while charging.

All Magick Archer Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Quickfire 1 0 Fires a trio of magickal arrows that disperse in a forward direction. Can be employed while moving. Pierces target with arrow directly if employed while clinging to or pinning down a target. Conversion 1 0 Alters ability of user's magickal arrows. Choose: Pinpoint Volley that strikes multiple targets or multiple points on a target—OR Rivet Shot that attacks a single target or one point on a target. Pinpoint Volley 1 0 Takes aim at multiple targets or multiple points on a target before firing with precision. Can be employed while moving. Rivet Shot 1 0 Takes aim at a single target or a single point on a target before firing with precision. Can be employed while moving. Climactic Arrow 1 150 Increases harm inflicted with Pinpoint Volley and Rivet Shot if loosed the instant the bow is fully drawn Scopic Sight 2 250 Extends lock-on range when using Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot Tracker's Sight 3 400 Increases the maximum number of lock-on targets when using Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot. Protracting Arrow 4 600 After the user employs a fire, ice, or lightning weapon skill, the element is conferred to arrows loosed with Quickfire, Pinpoint Volley, and Rivet Shot. The effect persists for a short time.

All Magick Archer Augments

Augment Rank Cost Description Sustainment 2 300 Augments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of pawns in your party. Voracity 4 900 Recovers a small amount of Stamina when you deliver the killing blow to a target. Prolificity 6 1800 Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items. Ascendancy 8 3000 Augments the Strength and Magick of pawns in your party. Amelioration 9 5000 Reduces the amount of time taken for fallen pawns to revive.