Key Takeaways Obtain Border Entry Permit to start "Mercy Among Thieves" in Dragon's Dogma

Locate and defeat the Coral Snakes led by bandits.

Snuff out the bandits in their cave base. Follow the path, defeat them, and obtain quest rewards.

In order to start the side quest “Mercy Among Thieves” in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must first get the Border Entry Permit in order to cross the Vermund-Battahl Border. Once you are able to cross the border, you’ll see an Oxcart rest station to your left of the gate. In light of the bandit and monster attacks on the Oxcarts in the area, travel via Oxcart will be unavailable for some time.

Locate The Coral Snakes

When you cross over to the Battahl border you’ll be able to speak with Lyssandro. He’s going to speak with you about how Oxcarts in the area are being targeted regularly and efficiently. Lyssandro will ask you for some help in locating and getting rid of these meddlesome bandits.

Make your way through the passage by foot, and you’ll be met by a man named Seferinno. He’ll let you know that there’s been more trouble and that he believes that the Coral Snakes are the ones behind it again. Seferinno will let you know that they’ve gotten past the nearby checkpoint and are now operating in Battahl. Keep heading south to continue on with the quest.

After some time on the trail, a man named Hayne will appear on the trail. He’s a victim of the Coral Snakes attacks and doesn’t know where they are located. He does mention that they did show up shortly after they had passed the crags to the west of your location. He mentions that there was a child on the Oxcart with him before you part ways. Follow the road south towards the objective marked on the map.

Snuffing out the Snakes

After you move far enough along the path, you’ll spot some bandits raiding what was left of an Oxcart before being chased off by another man who had just shown up as well. The man is named Benjamin, and he’s already been informed that you were on the way to aid in locating the bandits. Make your way on over to where you last saw the bandits run.

Make your way into the cave and a quick cutscene of one of the bandits running away will play. Take the fork in the cave to the left to progress further. Another brief cutscene will play, but if you run to the right instead of the left this time, you can run through this part of the cave to find a quick seeker coin, turn back around and make your way towards the bandit.

You will now be left with an opening in the cave. If you turn right, you’ll see where we want to go next. But on the left, outside the cave, there will be a campfire if you need to take a brief rest to regain some health. Going onto the path on the right, you’ll be met with another cutscene of our bandits. You are unable to stealthily approach them, so you’re going to be spotted, and a fight will ensue.

Rattling the Snakes

After the first fight, make your way further into the bandit base beyond the gate where they spotted you. Walk along the catwalk before the young bandit we’ve been following breaks a bridge to prevent us from following him further. Another fight is going to breakout, take care of these bandits before moving on to the next stage of the base.

Following the fight, go ahead and cross the other bridge that wasn’t broken before the scrap. There will be a treasure chest ready for looting and then make your way over to where the young bandit ran off to.

Breaking the Bandits

Now that the makeshift bandit base is on its last leg, you’ll get a scene of the younger one herding some folks to safety before shutting the gate behind them. Go through the open gate on the right and continue on down the path. There will be a small opening with a Ring of Disfavor inside a chest on the scaffolding. As you go further you will now gain the aid of Benjamin, the guardsman from earlier, and some of his men.

After the fight with the bandits, you can find a room in the southern part of the cave with two chests. One will reward you with the Decapitator headpiece and the other will have 5 rabbit pelts. Go ahead and run along the path in the back of the cave until the final cutscene plays.

Quest Reward

You will receive 8,000 gold and 4,000 exp for your efforts in fighting the Coral Snakes.