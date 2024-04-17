Key Takeaways Initiate quest at the Stardrop Inn by accepting the "Monster Culling" task at night from Captain Brant.

Clear monsters in Trevo Mine, Harve Village, and Eastern Edge of Vermund, each with unique challenges and objectives.

Return to Captain Brant at night after completing all locations to claim rewards: 3,000 XP, 7,000G, and Expeditioner's Cloak.

Monster Culling is a main quest offered by Captain Brant in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It involves clearing out monsters in three distinct areas around Vernworth, enhancing your reputation and earning rewards. This walkthrough details the steps to complete this quest successfully.

Step 1: Initiating the Quest

Location: The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth.

The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth. Starting the Quest: Visit Captain Brant at the inn during the night to accept the "Monster Culling" task from the list of available quests.

Step 2: Monster Culling Locations

You'll need to travel to three different areas: Trevo Mine, Harve Village, and the Eastern Edge of Vermund. Each location has unique challenges and enemy types.

Location 1: Trevo Mine

Directions: Exit Vernworth via the western gate and follow the smaller road east to the southern entrance of the mine.

Exit Vernworth via the western gate and follow the smaller road east to the southern entrance of the mine. Objective: Rescue a group of soldiers trapped inside the mine.

Rescue a group of soldiers trapped inside the mine. Enemies: Primarily goblins. Clear the entrance, then navigate through the mine to a large chamber with a bridge. Help the soldiers defeat the goblins and hobgoblins across the bridge.

Primarily goblins. Clear the entrance, then navigate through the mine to a large chamber with a bridge. Help the soldiers defeat the goblins and hobgoblins across the bridge. Additional Task: Optionally, complete the "Vocation Frustration Quest" simultaneously if you're looking to maximize your quest completion. This will also unlock Warrior and Sorcerer for you, so it's worthwhile.

Location 2: Harve Village

Directions: Follow the coastal road southwest from Vernworth through Rivage Cavern.

Follow the coastal road southwest from Vernworth through Rivage Cavern. Objective: Clear out Saurians in and around the village.

Clear out Saurians in and around the village. Enemies: Saurians, Slimes, and an Ogre. Use slashing weapons to remove Saurian tails, making them easier to defeat.

Saurians, Slimes, and an Ogre. Use slashing weapons to remove Saurian tails, making them easier to defeat. Additional Task: Complete the "Scaly Invaders" quest by dealing with the Saurian threat and helping a cowardly soldier named Dylan in Stormwind Cave.

Location 3: Eastern Edge of Vermund

Directions: Head northeast from Vernworth’s eastern gate, cross a bridge southeast, then navigate northeast or southwest around high ground to reach the eastern end of the land strip.

Head northeast from Vernworth’s eastern gate, cross a bridge southeast, then navigate northeast or southwest around high ground to reach the eastern end of the land strip. Objective: Assist soldiers fighting goblins and Saurians.

Assist soldiers fighting goblins and Saurians. Challenges: Random monster spawns and a possible Griffin encounter make this location unpredictable. Beware of the Dullahan near the bridge during nighttime.

Step 3: Completing the Quest

Return to Captain Brant: Once all locations are cleared and soldiers rescued, return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn during the night to claim your rewards.

Rewards

Here’s a breakdown of the rewards you'll receive upon completing the "Monster Culling" quest:

Reward Details XP 3,000 Gold 7,000G Special Item Expeditioner's Cloak

Expeditioner's Cloak 0.76 A full-length cloak doled out to members of Vermund's expeditionary force. Grants the wearer an air of authority befitting their station. 6700 fighter archer mage thief warrior sorcerer mystic-spearhand 1 1 1 None None Expeditioner's Cloak A full-length cloak doled out to members of Vermund's expeditionary force. Grants the wearer an air of authority befitting their station.

Tips for Success

Be Prepared: Ensure you have the appropriate weapons and equipment to deal with the variety of enemies encountered.

Ensure you have the appropriate weapons and equipment to deal with the variety of enemies encountered. Use Pawns Wisely: Deploy your Pawns strategically during battles, especially when facing larger groups or stronger foes.

Deploy your Pawns strategically during battles, especially when facing larger groups or stronger foes. Timing is Key: Consider the time of day when planning your route, especially for the Eastern Edge of Vermund, to avoid tougher night-time encounters.