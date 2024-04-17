Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Initiate quest at the Stardrop Inn by accepting the "Monster Culling" task at night from Captain Brant.
- Clear monsters in Trevo Mine, Harve Village, and Eastern Edge of Vermund, each with unique challenges and objectives.
- Return to Captain Brant at night after completing all locations to claim rewards: 3,000 XP, 7,000G, and Expeditioner's Cloak.
Monster Culling is a main quest offered by Captain Brant in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It involves clearing out monsters in three distinct areas around Vernworth, enhancing your reputation and earning rewards. This walkthrough details the steps to complete this quest successfully.
Step 1: Initiating the Quest
- Location: The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth.
- Starting the Quest: Visit Captain Brant at the inn during the night to accept the "Monster Culling" task from the list of available quests.
Step 2: Monster Culling Locations
You'll need to travel to three different areas: Trevo Mine, Harve Village, and the Eastern Edge of Vermund. Each location has unique challenges and enemy types.
Location 1: Trevo Mine
- Directions: Exit Vernworth via the western gate and follow the smaller road east to the southern entrance of the mine.
- Objective: Rescue a group of soldiers trapped inside the mine.
- Enemies: Primarily goblins. Clear the entrance, then navigate through the mine to a large chamber with a bridge. Help the soldiers defeat the goblins and hobgoblins across the bridge.
- Additional Task: Optionally, complete the "Vocation Frustration Quest" simultaneously if you're looking to maximize your quest completion. This will also unlock Warrior and Sorcerer for you, so it's worthwhile.
Location 2: Harve Village
- Directions: Follow the coastal road southwest from Vernworth through Rivage Cavern.
- Objective: Clear out Saurians in and around the village.
- Enemies: Saurians, Slimes, and an Ogre. Use slashing weapons to remove Saurian tails, making them easier to defeat.
- Additional Task: Complete the "Scaly Invaders" quest by dealing with the Saurian threat and helping a cowardly soldier named Dylan in Stormwind Cave.
Location 3: Eastern Edge of Vermund
- Directions: Head northeast from Vernworth’s eastern gate, cross a bridge southeast, then navigate northeast or southwest around high ground to reach the eastern end of the land strip.
- Objective: Assist soldiers fighting goblins and Saurians.
- Challenges: Random monster spawns and a possible Griffin encounter make this location unpredictable. Beware of the Dullahan near the bridge during nighttime.
Step 3: Completing the Quest
- Return to Captain Brant: Once all locations are cleared and soldiers rescued, return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn during the night to claim your rewards.
Rewards
Here’s a breakdown of the rewards you'll receive upon completing the "Monster Culling" quest:
|
Reward
|
Details
|
XP
|
3,000
|
Gold
|
7,000G
|
Special Item
Expeditioner's Cloak
A full-length cloak doled out to members of Vermund's expeditionary force. Grants the wearer an air of authority befitting their station.
Tips for Success
- Be Prepared: Ensure you have the appropriate weapons and equipment to deal with the variety of enemies encountered.
- Use Pawns Wisely: Deploy your Pawns strategically during battles, especially when facing larger groups or stronger foes.
- Timing is Key: Consider the time of day when planning your route, especially for the Eastern Edge of Vermund, to avoid tougher night-time encounters.