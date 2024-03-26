Key Takeaways The Mystic Spearhand vocation combines melee and magick for versatile combat.

Welcome, Arisen!

The Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces a captivating blend of melee prowess and magickal manipulation, offering a unique and versatile combat experience. As players navigate the challenges of this advanced vocation, they'll discover the depths of strategy and adaptability required to harness the Mystic Spearhand's full potential, making every encounter a thrilling test of skill and ingenuity.

The Mystic Spearhand, a vocation available only to the Arisen, combines melee and magick, making them a well-balanced vocation that is effective from any range. The Mystic Spearhand is a master of their unique weapon, the Duospear. Using magick, they can paralyze enemies or hurl multiple objects at them.

Mystic Spearhand Overview

The Mystic Spearhand is an Advanced Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, blending the artistry of melee combat with the intricacies of magick. This vocation offers a unique gameplay experience, allowing players to seamlessly transition between physical and magickal attacks, ensuring effectiveness across various combat scenarios.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

Exclusive to the Arisen, the Mystic Spearhand wields the formidable Duospear, a weapon that epitomizes the vocation's dual nature. The Mystic Spearhand's proficiency in both melee and magick allows for a versatile approach to combat, engaging enemies up close with the Duospear while also manipulating the battlefield with magick from afar.

The vocation's magick abilities include paralyzing foes and utilizing the environment to their advantage, such as hurling objects at enemies without direct contact. This blend of skills not only creates a dynamic combat experience but also opens up creative strategies for dealing with Dragon's Dogma 2's myriad challenges.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Versatile Combat: Capable of dealing both physical and magick damage, ensuring effectiveness in various combat situations.

Capable of dealing both physical and magick damage, ensuring effectiveness in various combat situations. Dynamic Attack Sequences: The combination of melee and magick allows for visually stunning and strategically complex attack sequences.

The combination of melee and magick allows for visually stunning and strategically complex attack sequences. Battlefield Control: Magick abilities enable the Mystic Spearhand to manipulate the environment and paralyze enemies, offering tactical advantages in combat.

Magick abilities enable the Mystic Spearhand to manipulate the environment and paralyze enemies, offering tactical advantages in combat. Unique Weaponry: The Duospear offers a distinctive melee combat experience, distinguishing the Mystic Spearhand from other vocations.

Cons:

Balance Required: Mastery of the Mystic Spearhand demands a delicate balance between melee and magick, potentially steepening the learning curve.

Mastery of the Mystic Spearhand demands a delicate balance between melee and magick, potentially steepening the learning curve. Close-Combat Vulnerability: While capable in melee, the need to switch between magick and physical attacks may leave the Mystic Spearhand vulnerable to quick or overwhelming enemy assaults.

All Mystic Spearhand Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Dragoun's Stabbe 1 0 Kicks off a magickal platform to gain momentum before delivering a forceful jab. Also employable against flying targets. Dragoun's Foin 4 1000 An advanced form of Dragoun's Stabbe that allows the user to travel farther and causes the forceful jab to inflict magick damage as well. Seching Blade 1 200 Conjures magickal blades that fly at the target of their own accord. Though not especially powerful, it can be activated while moving or using another attack. Seching Storm 4 1000 An advanced form of Seching Blade that conjures a greater number of blades at a decreased cost to Stamina. Thef's Hond 3 450 Saps the target's vitality and grants it to the user in the form of Stamina. Cannot be employed against targets that lack a corporeal form. Ravinour's Hond 5 1300 An advanced form of Thef's Hond that hastens Stamina recovery. Mirour Vesture 3 450 Erects a magickal barrier around the user and any allies within range. Each barrier only lasts for a very short span of time, but nullifies all manner of attacks for the duration. Mirour Shelde 6 1600 An advanced form of Mirour Vesture that extends each barrier's duration, as well as the effective range when casting. Skiedragoun's Fangtooth 4 700 Darts swiftly into the air before plunging down at high speed. Inflicts greater harm when evading a target's attack. Skiedragoun's Feste 6 1600 An advanced form of Skiedragoun's Fangtooth that causes the dive attack to inflict magick damage as well. Devout Offringe 5 1300 An advanced form of Humble Offringe that has an extended range, allowing targets to be lifted from further away. Humble Offringe 2 300 Levitates nearby objects and hurls them at the closest hostile target. Can also lift and hurl smaller hostile targets that are flinching. Unto Skie 5 1100 Launches smaller targets great distances, forcibly removing them from battle. Launched targets grant no experience and drop no items. Larger targets are not launched, but struck with a solid blow. Unto Heven 7 2000 An advanced form of Unto Skie that leaves the user less vulnerable when activated and consumes less Stamina. Magike Sperepelote 6 1800 Fires the magick stored within the duospear in a high-speed blast. Consume Stamina while readying duospear to fill it with magick, inflicting harm relative to the amount of Stamina consumed. Magike Speregonne 8 2500 An advanced form of Magike Sperepelote that has a greater effective range and fires a more powerful magickal blast at increased speed. Swift Charge 7 2500 Consumes Health and Stamina to instantly charge Forbeding Bolt to maximum. Moment's Charge 9 3000 An advanced form of Swift Charge that consumes less Stamina. Wild Furie Paladin's Enigmata Paladin's Enigmata Unleashes a relentless flurry of slashes and magickal attacks. Additional button presses continue the onslaught by consuming Stamina.

All Mystic Spearhand Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Twein Cut 1 0 Disperses Foreboding Bolt after it has been unleashed, ensnaring hostile targets in the vicinity and preventing them from moving. Targets struck directly are restrained for longer. Magike Cut 1 0 Allows the user to instantly approach a target that was struck by Foreboding Bolt or Scattering Bolt. Redouted Bolt 1 0 Fires a magickal burst that deals no damage but causes targets to flinch. Can be employed while moving. Forbeding Bolt 1 0 Alters the effect of Redouted Bolt so that it instead prevents the target's movement. Charging up magick before unleashing extends the effect. Can charge magick while performing other actions. Scatering Bolt 1 150 Disperses Foreboding Bolt after it has been unleashed, ensnaring hostile targets in the vicinity and preventing them from moving. Targets struck directly are restrained for longer. Quik Fot 2 250 Allows the user to instantly approach a target that was struck by Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt. Ferrene Bolt 3 400 Extends the effective range of Redouted Bolt. Winding Cut 4 600 Spins the duospear forward, whirling and slashing through targets without a pause. Repeatedly pressing the activation button spins the duospear faster. Can be activated while walking.

All Mystic Spearhand Augments

Augment Rank Cost Description Conveyance 2 300 Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence 4 900 Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches. Polarity 6 1800 Augments your Strength during the day and your Magick at night. Refulgence 8 3000 Increases the amount of rift crystals obtained when acquiring rift fragments. Athleticism 9 5000 Reduces Stamina consumed while dashing.