Nation of the Lambent Flame is an essential quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that propels players from the familiar territories of Vernworth to the challenging landscapes of Battahl and ultimately to Bakbattahl. This quest introduces significant interactions with new cultures and challenging environments, preparing players for the complexities of the game's later stages.

Quest Objectives

Journey to Checkpoint Rest Town. (Optional) Obtain a Beastren Mask. Enter Battahl. Travel to Bakbattahl. Speak with Menella outside Rockmouse's Burrow.

Starting the Journey

Departure from Vernworth : Begin by taking the oxcart in western Vernworth to Checkpoint Rest Town, located on the border of the two nations. This is a quicker method, though walking allows for grinding experience points due to the presence of tougher enemies along the way.

: Begin by taking the oxcart in western Vernworth to Checkpoint Rest Town, located on the border of the two nations. This is a quicker method, though walking allows for grinding experience points due to the presence of tougher enemies along the way. Preparation: Before leaving, stock up on health items and activate the Portcrystal in Harve Village to facilitate easier travel back if needed.

In Checkpoint Rest Town

Exploration : Upon arrival, take some time to explore the town. Check out the local shops which offer a variety of weapons and armor.

: Upon arrival, take some time to explore the town. Check out the local shops which offer a variety of weapons and armor. Side Quest: Engage with NPCs to start the "Hunt for the Jadeite Orb" side quest at Ibrahim's Scrap Store where you can also forge items.

Obtaining a Beastren Mask (If Human)

Necessity for Non-Beastren: If your character is human and missed "The Arisen's Shadow" sidequest, you must purchase a Beastren Mask from the Scrap Store for 8,700g. This mask is crucial for passing through the gate to Battahl as it deceives the guards into recognizing a valid Beastren Border Entry Permit.

Alternatively, you can use an oxcart to smuggle your way across the border. There is one that passes through every day. It's especially fancy, and all you have to do is jump into it and hide inside. Don't bother talking to the driver.

Journey Through Battahl

Encounter with Coral Snakes : After passing the gate, NPCs will introduce the "Mercy Among Thieves" sidequest linked to a group of thieves. Following the road to Battahl will trigger this quest.

: After passing the gate, NPCs will introduce the "Mercy Among Thieves" sidequest linked to a group of thieves. Following the road to Battahl will trigger this quest. Combat Readiness : Battahl's landscape is beautiful yet fraught with danger. Encounter dense pockets of enemies including hobgoblins, wolves, saurians, and harpies. Use camping spots strategically to recover health.

: Battahl's landscape is beautiful yet fraught with danger. Encounter dense pockets of enemies including hobgoblins, wolves, saurians, and harpies. Use camping spots strategically to recover health. Encounters with Larger Foes: Be prepared for tougher fights with griffins, ogres, and golems. Each has unique attack patterns and weaknesses, such as targeting colored sections on golems to inflict damage.

Arrival in Bakbattahl

Meeting Menella: Follow the quest marker to Bakbattahl and locate Menella outside Rockmouse's Burrow. Speaking with her will provide you with a Battahl Residence Permit, allowing extended stays in the city without drawing suspicion.

Nation of the Lambent Flame is a quest that not only transitions players into new territories but also challenges them with complex combat scenarios and crucial interactions. Completing this quest sets the stage for deeper exploration and integration into the world of Dragon's Dogma 2, paving the way for more intricate quests and story development.