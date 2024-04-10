Key Takeaways Complete quest after Ailing Arborheart, speak with Sara then Doireann.

Help prepare a dish for Brokkr with rotten fish and apple.

Deliver Nutriabh with Doireann, gather Scalecinder, receive quest rewards.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest “Out of the Forest, Into the Forge” is available after you complete “The Ailing Aborheart” side quest. After speaking with Sara in the previous side quest, you have to return to the Sacred Arbor to speak with Doireann.

Report Back to Doireann

Brokkr isn’t willing to work with elves unless he gets a specific reward for working with them. So, for this portion of the quest, you have to go from Bakbattahl to the Sacred Arbor. If you placed a Portcrystal at the entrance to Sacred Arbor, you can quickly travel back to it. Otherwise, you’ll want to go via Oxcart from Bakbattahl to Checkpoint Rest Town, then from Checkpoint Rest Town to Vernworth and then head north from Vernworth on foot.

Once you arrive, speak with Doireann, and she will need some help in preparing the Nutriabh dish for Brokkr. For this portion of the quest, you need to get one rotten fish and one Rotten Apple . To make them age quickly, you can just wait at a bench to let them get to the rotten status. Speak with Doireann once you have the ingredients ready, and she’ll start cooking the dish for Brokkr. She will give you a brief dialogue on the nature of this dish before you bring it to Brokkr.

Deliver the Nutriabh to Sara

Doireann will want to accompany you to Brokkr’s Smithy to deliver the dish. Thankfully, she will also give you a Ferrystone for quickly traveling back to Bakbattahl. Make your way over to Sara with Doireann. Once you arrive, Sara will start speaking with you and Doireann right away. Sara will have you follow her to Stragglers’ Cave as this is where Brokkr is located. When you arrive at the cave, Sara will call out to Brokkr, and he’ll make his way out to the entrance.

Gather the Scalecinder

Doireann will deliver the Nutriabh to Brokkr in hopes of getting some Scalecinder from him willingly. He’ll be angry about seeing an elf and walks away from the cave to throw out Doireann’s dish. Sara will tell you now your chance to go into the cave and gather the scalecinder. Gather as much as you can, there’ll be a green-colored powder on the cave floor. If too much time passes, Sara will come a get to so that Brokkr doesn’t spot you taking the scalecinder. Once you deliver the collected scalecinder to Doireann, the quest will end.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 13,000 gold and a Warbler Capelet for helping Doireann tend to the Arborheart.