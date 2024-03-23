Key Takeaways Donovan in Vernworth offers the "Oxcart Courier" quest to deliver a letter to Melve.

Be prepared for monster ambushes during the quest.

Completing the quest rewards you with Miner's Hosen leg armor and 5000 Gold.

In Verrnworth, near the North-East Oxcart station, a man named Donovan will approach you asking to hear his request. Donovan is the proprietor of the Oxcart going to Melve. There's been word of more monsters attacking the Oxcarts. He is looking for some help and will ask you to lend him an ear for a moment. Donovan will ask you to accompany one of his Oxcarts to make a delivery for him in Melve. This is when the “Oxcart Courier” quest becomes available.

The Quest

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is actually pretty easy. All you need to do is take an Oxcart to Melve from Vernwerth and deliver Margil's letter to its recipient. Be careful, there is a good chance monsters will ambush you. On my run, I was ambushed by a group of goblins and an ogre with 4 healthbars. So, you should absolutely make sure you are ready for a fight before taking the cart forward. Once you get to Melve, deliver the letter to Lennart.

After delivering the letter to Lennart, you can head back to Vernworth right away, or continue some other quests in this area. When you are ready, go back to Vernworth and go report back to Donovan. The fastest way back is by Oxcart, but you can always go back on foot and find any treasures along the way. If you do end up taking an Oxcart back you won’t have to go far, Donovan will be right there when you get to town. He’ll ask how the quest went with some other dialogue before moving on.

Miner's Hosen Work boots that have been refashioned from more durable materials for enhanced protection and a better fit. 1.2 2450 fighter archer mage thief warrior sorcerer mystic-spearhand magick-archer trickster 28 24 1 5 Work boots that have been refashioned from more durable materials for enhanced protection and a better fit.

Quest Reward

Donovan will express his gratitude for a job well done and will reward you with the Miner's Hosen leg armor, which is available to use by all sub-classes, and 5,000 Gold. A pretty decent reward for the trouble, and it's a fairly quick and easy quest. Donovan even makes the Oxcart rides worth it with that sweet 5,000 gold reward.