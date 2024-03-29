Key Takeaways New Dragon's Dogma 2 update allows starting a new game with existing save data and future frame rate improvements.

Patch 1.050 for PS5 and Steam focuses on player satisfaction with performance upgrades and bug fixes.

Xbox Series X|S enhancements for Dragon's Dogma 2 coming soon, showing commitment to continuous game development.

Today, Dragon's Dogma 2 received a critical update (Patch 1.050) for PS5 and Steam, introducing the highly requested ability for players to start a new game even with existing save data along with performance improvements. This response to player feedback aims to improve the gaming experience significantly.

Future updates promise frame rate improvements, with Xbox Series X|S enhancements coming shortly. Dragon's Dogma 2's latest update shows a strong commitment to player satisfaction and continuous game development.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Official Patch Notes - March 29th, 2924

Source: Capcom

PS5 & Steam

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of " Art of Metamorphosis

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PS5

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.

Steam

Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.

These options won't affect frame rate significantly. Improvements to frame rate are planned for future updates.

Updates to Xbox Series X|S are planned in the next few days.