One of the most distinctive features of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Pawn system. While they may look just like regular Humans and Beastren, Pawns are otherworldly beings capable of traveling between Rifts. Pawns are sworn to serve and protect the Arisen and will be your faithful companions throughout the entirety of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

One of the most interesting things you’ll notice about Pawns is that some of them have quests. Technically, every Pawn can have quests, but it’s up to the player to decide whether they want to enable them or not. That may sound a bit confusing at first, but don’t worry because we’ll explain how the system works down below.

How To Complete Pawn Quests In Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two types of Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – main Pawns and hired Pawns. You can set up a quest for your main Pawn at any time, but only other players can complete it for you. Conversely, other players can set up quests for their main Pawns that you can then try to complete after hiring them. Pawn quests generally involve killing a specific type of creature or helping them acquire certain items, though there are a few other types of quests as well.

As mentioned earlier, only some of the Pawns you’ll run into offer quests. The easiest way to find Pawns with quests is to go into the Rift and use the options at the top of the UI to get a more detailed look at the available Pawns. One of those options lets you see at a glance if any of the Pawns has a quest. Alternatively, you can interact with the Riftstone and use the ‘Pawns in the Rift’ option to get a simplified view of the possible candidates.

How To Set A Pawn Quest In Dragon’s Dogma 2

While you’re hanging out in the Rift, you can take the opportunity to set up a Pawn quest of your own. Once again, you’ll want to interact with the Riftstone, but this time around you’ll need to select the ‘Set a Pawn Quest’ option instead. From there, you can choose the quest type along with the reward. You can pick almost any item in your inventory to give out as a reward to the player who helps your Pawn complete the quest.

It's worth noting that you can only have a single Pawn quest active at any one time. Pawn quests can take quite a while to complete depending on a variety of factors you have very little control over. Essentially, you’ll have to wait until another player decides to hire your Pawn and tries to complete the quest, which may happen almost instantly or may happen after several days or more. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll need to rest at an inn after the objective is fulfilled in order to send the reward and properly complete the quest.