Key Takeaways Start the “Prey for the Pack” quest in Checkpoint Rest Town with Morris seeking help to save his grandson Rodge.

Pursue Rodge's trail east through rocky passage and wolves to Putrid Cave while being cautious.

Escort Rodge back to Checkpoint Rest Town for rewards of 2 Miracle Roborant and 11,000 Gold.

To start the quest “Prey for the Pack” in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must travel to Checkpoint Rest Town and go to the town apothecary. A man named Morris, who is running the apothecary shop will pull you aside to ask about his grandson, Rodger, and if you’ve seen him. It turns out that he’s been dragged off by wolves, and you can offer your services to save him.

Asking about Rodge

Your next task is to ask where Rodge was last seen. The town's people will talk to you as you walk around town, so make sure to just go around and get some dialogue with anyone you can. Once you receive enough information, you can leave town to seek out Rodge. Leave the town by the Northern Oxcart entrance, but do not take the Oxcart. You’ll follow the road until it forks and then take the eastern route.

Pursuing The Poor Soul

Once you start traveling east, you will make it to a small rocky passage filled with enemies. Dispatch them quickly and carefully, these enemies will blow themselves up in this area, and you’ll want to keep an eye out and keep some distance once they start activating their self-destruction spell. If you are travelling this passage at night, the path forward will also be lit by patches of Moonglow flowers. I did travel at night myself and there was a Wight waiting for me on the route. Make sure you’re prepared for the fight ahead just to be safe.

Once you make your way to the clearing with a campsite available, you want to keep heading east. Just a short distance away from the campsite is a wooden bridge that will take you north. Cross the wooden bridge and then keep heading east. There will be more wolves to fight along the way. Keep following the east until you run into a small trail branching off to the south. Follow this smaller path until you see a cave opening at the very end of the path. Enter the “Putrid Cave” and dispatch the wolves inside. It’s here that we will finally meet with Rodge.

The Way Home

Make your way back to Checkpoint Rest Town to speak with Morris. Rodge will follow you but if he does end up getting stuck on the road ahead, you can always pick Rodge up to move forward. We don’t want to just leave the lad after everything we’ve been through up to this point. You’ve taken care of most of the threats that the roads have to offer, so the path back to Checkpoint Rest Town should be relatively safe for now.

The Rewards

Once you escort Rodge back home, you’ll want to speak with Morris. After some brief dialogue between the two, you’ll get the rewards 2 Miracle Roborant and 11,000 Gold.

