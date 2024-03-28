Key Takeaways Rift Crystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 are pivotal for hiring Pawns and acquiring gear.

Earn Rift Crystals through Pawn lending, exploration, and combat - not in-game purchases.

Utilize Rift Crystals wisely to strengthen your party and overcome challenges.

Hello, Arisen!

In Dragon's Dogma 2's sprawling and dynamic world, your success and progression can be significantly influenced by your understanding and use of Rift Crystals (RC). These mystical in-game gems are not only a currency but a cornerstone for enhancing your adventure and combat prowess. This guide delves into Rift Crystals, their uses, and how you can amass more of them to fortify your journey in this captivating realm.

What Are Rift Crystals?

At the heart of Dragon's Dogma 2, Rift Crystals serve as a special form of currency with multifaceted uses. Their primary function lies in facilitating the hiring of Pawns through Riftstones. These Pawns, ethereal companions hailing from the rift, vary in skills and levels, with the more formidable ones demanding a higher RC price. Beyond Pawn recruitment, Rift Crystals extend their utility to acquiring equipment within Pawn Guilds peppered across the game's major urban landscapes. Investing in Rift Crystals not only diversifies your party's composition but also gears you up for taking down formidable foes dotting the game's expansive world.

How to Get Rift Crystals

Elevating your Rift Crystal reserves can be achieved through several engaging methods:

Pawn Lending: The core mechanic for earning Rift Crystals revolves around lending your main Pawn to fellow adventurers. As your Pawn aids others in their quests, they remain with you in spirit and capability, while their exploits elsewhere enrich you with RC. This unique system fosters a sense of community and inter-player assistance, rewarding you for contributing to others' successes.

Exploration and Combat: The very act of adventuring is rewarding in Dragon's Dogma 2. By venturing into the unknown, engaging in battles, and uncovering damaged Riftstones, you naturally accumulate Rift Crystals. This method encourages thorough exploration and engagement with the game's rich lore and challenging adversaries.

In-Game Purchases: While Dragon's Dogma 2 offers the option to purchase Rift Crystals via real-world transactions, this method is generally less favored - obviously. Don't spend your money on these. True gratification comes from earning RC through gameplay, immersing yourself in the game's challenges, and reaping the rewards of your dedication.

How to Use Rift Crystals

Rift Crystals are more than a mere currency; they are a means to tailor your journey, enabling you to face Dragon's Dogma 2's challenges head-on with a diverse and powerful team. By understanding how to gather and spend RC efficiently, you position yourself for success, ready to tackle the myriad mysteries and threats that await.

Whether you're strategizing the perfect party composition or gearing up for epic confrontations, Rift Crystals are your key to unlocking the full potential of Dragon's Dogma 2's adventurous odyssey. Happy adventuring, and may your Rift Crystal reserves never dwindle!

