Key Takeaways Elena needs medicine ingredients. You can help by gathering miasmite.

Investigate The Gracious Hand rumors.

Discover Elena's secrets, expose them with evidence to help Lubomir.

Outside The Gracious Hand in the Vernworth Slums, you will overhear a conversation between a family seeking help for their son’s ailment and a caretaker named Elena. Elena asks for their patience as she is doing the best she can, but does give them an alternative for their son’s care if they are unhappy. Speak with Elena further to gain access to the “Saint of the Slums” side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Abbess’ Supplies

Elena is the abbess for the slums and is making her rounds for her patients. She makes a note of how she’s currently low on medicine ingredients. Elena will ask if you know anyone willing to go out and gather some of the supplies that she needs. You may offer your services to go forth and get what she needs to care for patients.

You will need to bring back three miasmite, which is an item dropped from the skeletons and phantoms that spawn at night throughout the world. When you deliver the miasmite she will offer you to tour the premises.

The Rumor Mill

When following her during the tour you will learn more about the son from the family we saw earlier in the quest. Elena will express her doubts about the boy’s initial medical diagnosis as their treatments for said ailment weren’t working. As Elena walks away, Lubomir will call for your aid. He asks you to go and investigate any rumors surrounding The Gracious Hand.

You’ll find Lottie nearby, and she will give you the information you seek about The Gracious Hand. Go back to Lubomir and let him know of what you learned. He’ll ask you to investigate further, and should you find any evidence of foul deeds, you should report the abbess to the sentinels.

The Sick Room’s Secrets

After receiving the next request from Lubomir, you have to make your way into the basement of The Gracious Hand. Make your way through the hallway in the back, through the sick room, and into the back office. There will be a “Records of Treatment” on one of the bookshelves in the office and some “Unlabeled Medicine” on a shelf hanging over the work desk. Next, you’ll want to report back to Lubomir and show him the medicine and the records.

You can now speak with Jehan and Bruno at Walter’s Tavern in the slums to get some more information about Elena’s treatment. Bruno will then give you some more information and mark the map on where to go next. Once you reach the spot, you’ll get a brief scene with Elena buying goods from a shady man.

Now you can go take an Oxcart to the Checkpoint Rest Town and speak with Lubomir’s last doctor, Radcliff. The Oxcart that can take you there directly is the West Vernworth Oxcart Station. Show Radcliff the unlabeled medicine, and he’ll be happy to test it, but he’ll need some time in order to do so. You only need to wait a day for him to get back to you with the results.

All that you need to do now is go back to The Gracious Hand and make your way to the basement. Elena will be guarding the sick room from any prying eyes. Grab her, and you’ll get some brief dialogue explaining what has happened to her for now.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 11,000 gold for aiding the city.