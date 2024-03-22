Actions have consequences, or sometimes inaction also has consequences. That’s exactly the case in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as there are a handful of quests in this game that not only are timed to ensure an NPC’s fate, but depending on what you do during the events of a quest, the conclusion may vary differently.

One such example is in the questline Shadowed Prayers in Battahl. The ever diligent and dedicated warrior Menella only wishes for her Empress Nadinia to be safe, but, of course, someone has put a hit on her life. The Coral Snakes, a ruthless band of bandits, have already made a mess before, and they’re looking to throw Battahl into chaos with the assassination of their empress.

It is up to the Arisen to find and apprehend. They are given a note that gives a short description of the assassin, specifically having tied-back hair and his right arm sustained a wound during the last attack. Considering there’s a great number of residents at the temple giving their prayers, it can be difficult to find this individual, but thankfully, we know exactly who it is.

While there are a few NPCs who share similarities to what the note says, there’s only one that truly fits the bill. On the right side of the staircase there will be a human praying who has long hair with a couple of cuts on his forearm and triceps. The last part is a little detail that needs to be really honed in on, but if you’re having trouble, he also doesn’t hide his snake tattoo on his chest very well. Simply press RT (or whatever grab may be on the version) and he will confess to his plans.

Upon completing this, Menella will be whisked away to the east to enjoy some R&R in their famous volcanic hot springs, where if you wish to continue this plot further, she will have another quest for you to ensure the Coral Snakes and their assassination plans are put to rest (provided you haven’t already taken care of them in another quest).