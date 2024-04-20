The Seafloor Shrine is a crucial and enigmatic location in Dragon's Dogma 2. It is integral to the main storyline and offers valuable rewards and lore. This guide provides a detailed walkthrough to ensure you maximize every opportunity the shrine offers.

Accessing the Seafloor Shrine

To access the Seafloor Shrine, follow these steps:

Main Storyline Progress: Advance through the main storyline until you activate the quest "A New Godsway" after visiting Bakbattahl. Journey to Harve Village: Return to Harve Village and find the entrance to Stormwind Cave. Navigate Stormwind Cave: Proceed to the deepest part of the cave where a seismic event has opened a previously blocked path, leading to an underground temple entrance.

Entering the Seafloor Shrine

Upon entering the Seafloor Shrine:

Story Cutscene : As you enter, a pivotal cutscene will play, setting the stage for the discoveries ahead.

: As you enter, a pivotal cutscene will play, setting the stage for the discoveries ahead. Elevator Access: Post-cutscene, you'll find an elevator that descends into the main area of the Seafloor Shrine.

Navigating the Gaol Area

You'll find yourself in the Jail area once you descend into the Seafloor Shrine via the elevator. This section serves as a basic dungeon setup with several enemies and loot opportunities.

Key Loot Locations

Locked Room and Key

Locating the Makeshift Gaol Key

Unlocking and Looting: Use the key to access a locked room within the gaol. Inside, you'll find a red chest containing the Ring of Profusion Rotten Harspud

Strategy for Gaol Exploration

Combat Tips : The enemies in the gaol are not particularly tough, but they can overwhelm you if not handled carefully. Use area-of-effect spells or wide-swinging melee attacks to manage groups effectively.

: The enemies in the gaol are not particularly tough, but they can overwhelm you if not handled carefully. Use area-of-effect spells or wide-swinging melee attacks to manage groups effectively. Item Management: Given the clutter of less useful items like Rotten Harspuds, manage your inventory by prioritizing valuable loot. Make sure to leave space for the more significant items like the Ring of Profusion and Incanter’s Coat.

Transition to Sacred Grounds

After escaping from the Gaol area through the stairs, you will emerge into the Sacred Grounds. This part of the Seafloor Shrine is above sea level and includes the remains of an old castle, offering new exploration opportunities and rewards.

Exploring the Ruins

The Sacred Grounds feature several key locations where you can find valuable items:

Exploring the Seafloor Shrine and particularly the Sacred Grounds not only provides valuable loot but also deepens your engagement with the lore and environment of Dragon's Dogma 2. Successfully navigating this area requires careful attention to both exploration and combat strategies, making it a fulfilling yet challenging experience.