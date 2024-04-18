Key Takeaways Gain the city's trust to solidify your reputation as the Arisen in Vernworth.

Navigate political challenges and interactions with key NPCs to progress in the quest.

Complete tasks such as monster culling and political intrigue to secure an invitation to the coronation.

Seat of the Sovran is a main quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that unfolds in Vernworth, where you must work to solidify your reputation as the true Arisen and navigate the complex political climate of the continent of Vermund. This guide provides a detailed walkthrough of the quest steps, including interactions with key NPCs and subsequent tasks.

Introduction to the Quest

Upon arriving in Vernworth, you'll meet Captain Brant, who will outline the challenges you face due to the skeptical political environment. To be accepted as the true Arisen, you'll need to gain the trust and favor of the city's citizens.

Initial Interaction with Captain Brant

Location: Find Captain Brant in Vernworth and engage him in a conversation about the local political dynamics and your role as the Arisen.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: Disa's Plot Guide We're professionals at sneaking in and out of the Vernworth Palace now. What's one more time?

Encounter Outside the Meeting Room

Event : After your initial meeting with Brant, as you exit the room, a man hastily runs past you, followed by a guard who asks if you've seen the man.

: After your initial meeting with Brant, as you exit the room, a man hastily runs past you, followed by a guard who asks if you've seen the man. Decision Point: You can choose to lie or tell the truth about the man's whereabouts. This choice will impact your reputation but won't affect your ability to complete the quest.

Speak with Captain Brant in the Tavern

Timing : Visit the tavern at night to find Brant.

: Visit the tavern at night to find Brant. Conversation: Brant will discuss the challenges posed by Disa, the queen regent, and her circle of sycophants. He suggests waiting until the coronation of the Sovran to introduce yourself, which requires boosting your reputation formally.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: An Unsettling Encounter Guide This quest involves stealth and strategy as you uncover pivotal secrets in the kingdom.

Required Tasks and Sub-Quests for Seat of the Sovran

To enhance your reputation and secure an invitation to the coronation, you must complete a series of tasks and sub-quests:

Monster Culling : Focuses on reducing the threat of local monster populations.

: Focuses on reducing the threat of local monster populations. Disa’s Plot : Involves uncovering and thwarting the schemes of the queen regent.

: Involves uncovering and thwarting the schemes of the queen regent. The Stolen Throne : Centers on political intrigue and the recovery of a significant artifact.

: Centers on political intrigue and the recovery of a significant artifact. The Caged Magistrate: Requires freeing an unjustly imprisoned official to gain political leverage.

Tavern Location and Meeting Points

Tavern Details : The tavern, located at the heart of Vernworth, serves as a central hub for your interactions with Brant.

: The tavern, located at the heart of Vernworth, serves as a central hub for your interactions with Brant. Discreet Meetings: Brant will move to an outside table for more private discussions after your initial talk.

Completion of Seat of the Sovran

Completing the above sub-quests and learning more about the Sovran will lead to successfully completing Seat of the Sovran, advancing the main story.