Key Takeaways Gems like Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye in Dragon's Dogma 2 have strategic depth beyond selling for gold.

Consider selling gems where they're rarest like Onyx in Vermund to maximize profits.

Gems can be used as gifts to build relationships with NPCs, adding depth to gameplay and inventory management.

Welcome, Arisen!

In the sprawling world of Dragon's Dogma 2, players encounter an array of items, some with clear uses, others more enigmatic. Among these treasures are the radiant gems: Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye. These gems, while seemingly simple sellable items, hold potential for some strategic use in gift giving. This guide delves into the best practices for handling these precious stones, ensuring you maximize their benefits on your journey.

Understanding Gem Uses

At first glance, Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye may appear as mere commodities for generating extra Gold. However, their value extends beyond simple transactions, playing a role in NPC relationships and strategic selling.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: Early Game Gold Farming The economy of Dragon's Dogma 2 is multifaceted, but your path to prosperity mainly traverses through three avenues.

To Sell or Not to Sell

These gems are primarily lucrative assets, fetching high prices when sold to vendors across the game's diverse locales. Yet, their rarity varies by region, influencing their market value significantly. Here's how to approach each gem:

Onyx: Best sold in the regions of Vermund and Vernworth, where its scarcity boosts its worth.

Best sold in the regions of Vermund and Vernworth, where its scarcity boosts its worth. Jasper: Most valuable around Battahl and Bakbattahl, as it's exceedingly rare in these areas.

Most valuable around Battahl and Bakbattahl, as it's exceedingly rare in these areas. Tiger Eye: Fetches a premium price in the Elven Lands, particularly in Sacred Arbor, due to its rarity.

Onyx 0.02 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in Vermund. 5000 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in Vermund.

Jasper 0.02 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in Battahl. 5000 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in Battahl.

Tiger Eye 0.02 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in elven lands. 6000 A jewel prized for its use as a protective charm. Scarcely seen in elven lands.

Gifting Gems

Beyond their monetary value, these gems can serve as gifts to enhance your affinity and closeness with NPCs. This dual-purpose functionality adds a layer of strategic depth to your interactions, allowing you to cultivate relationships while effectively managing your inventory.

You can also gift items like Bunch of Flowers instead of Gems, if you want to sell Gems for gold instead.

Bunch of Flowers 0.2 A bunch of flowers, gorgeously arranged. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver. 1000 A bunch of flowers, gorgeously arranged. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.

Inventory Management

While these gems are lightweight and unlikely to encumber you, hoarding items without purpose can clutter your inventory. Unless you're saving them for specific NPC interactions, it's advisable to sell them in regions where they're rarest, optimizing both space and financial gain.

Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye gems in Dragon's Dogma 2 are more than mere baubles; they're assets with strategic depth. Whether you choose to sell them for a profit in areas where they're rare or use them to foster relationships with NPCs, these gems can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. With careful consideration and strategic planning, you can ensure these radiant stones serve you well on your epic odyssey.

For players seeking comprehensive insights into the game's resources, check out more of our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides. Hardcore Gamer has a ton in its catalog to peruse, including item combination recipes, how to source fruit wine and newt liqueur, and many more.