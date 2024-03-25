Key Takeaways Mildred's offer to house-sit is straightforward and free, leading to no drawbacks or sinister plot.

Accepting the offer allows free rest for a week with no catch, leading to a chance to purchase the house at 20,000 gold.

If you initially decline, reconsidering has no downside, offering affordable housing without any hidden agenda.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game rich with side quests. One of them involves an NPC named Mildred, who presents the player with an intriguing offer: to stay in her house rent-free for a week while she's out of town. Here's a guide to what happens if you accept her offer and the implications of your decision.

The Premise of Mildred's Offer

Mildred approaches you with a seemingly straightforward proposal to house-sit her home in the Common Quarter, free of charge, while she travels. The proposition, devoid of any apparent strings attached, naturally raises suspicions, stirring thoughts of haunted abodes or elaborate setups. However, the reality of Mildred's offer is far less ominous.

Accepting Mildred's Offer: Benefits Await

Choosing to accept Mildred's request to house-sit unveils an opportunity free of the anticipated catch. The quest doesn't lead to a nefarious plot or entail any household chores or responsibilities during the week. The real reward manifests upon Mildred's return.

You can use this house to rest for free for the entire week. There's no downsides to taking her up on this at all.

A Week Later: An Opportunity to Purchase

After fulfilling the week-long commitment, Mildred extends a new offer: the chance to purchase her house. This opportunity presents one of the most affordable housing options in Dragon's Dogma 2, priced at a modest 20,000 gold. It's essential to note that resting in this purchased property does not equate to an Inn Rest, a detail learned through firsthand experience.

Declining the Offer: Mildred's Persistence

Should you initially refuse Mildred's proposal, whether at the onset or when presented with the option to buy, you'll find her patiently waiting outside her residence, ready to re-extend the offer. This persistence might seem odd, as she appears unwilling to embark on her journey without your specific agreement to house-sit, yet there's no hidden agenda at play.

Why You Should Take Mildred's Offer

For players who initially declined, reconsidering Mildred's proposal bears no downside. Returning to her and agreeing to oversee her home while she's away incurs no risk or penalty. The lack of any real catch to Mildred's offer makes it a worthwhile consideration for players looking to secure affordable housing within the game.

Mildred's proposition in Dragon’s Dogma 2 serves as a lesson in the unexpected simplicity and genuine opportunities within the game's myriad side quests. Accepting her offer not only provides a cost-effective housing solution but also reassures players that not every proposal with seemingly suspicious conditions harbors a hidden catch. Whether you're exploring for the first time or revisiting decisions, Mildred's offer stands as a benign and beneficial option in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.