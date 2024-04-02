Key Takeaways Check on Sara at Brokkr's Smithy after turning in Regalia Sword.

Find Sara at Volcanic Island to recover the Blazehammer.

Help Sara safely reforge Regalia Sword and receive 35,000 gold as a reward.

The side quest “Steed Resolve, Blazing Forge” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is started after completing the “Dulled Steel, Cold Forge” side quest. Once your turn in the Regalia Sword you need to wait some time before checking back in with Sara at Brokkr’s Smithy.

Check on Sara

After a few days’ time, in-game, go ahead and return to Sara in Brokkr’s Smithy within Bakbattahl. She will be obsessed over the blade when you arrive to speak with her. Sara has been unable to make any progress in restoring the blade and is seeking help with what sort of process was used in order to make the Regalia Sword. Brokkr will pitch in when overhearing the conversation and give Sara the answer she needs in order to restore the Regalia Sword. She’ll need to sleep on this new information, and return to speak with Sara after some time.

Blazehammer Forging

Return to Brokkr’s Smithy once again and Brokkr will now want to speak with you. Sara had recently left the smithy and Brokkr had not seen her since. He suspects that she’s made her way to the mountain base cave on Volcanic Island in an attempt to try restoring the Regalia Sword with a blazehammer. You are now tasked with finding and bringing Sara back to Brokkr’s Smithy safely.

Finding Sara

To find Sara, you must now head to the south-east of Bakbattahl to the Volcanic Island. The path to the Volcanic Island through Battahl is to the south-west of Bakbattahl through a mountain pass. Once at the end of the pass, you’ll reach "Drabnir’s Grotto". Once there, you’ll be stopped by Hillaire, and she’ll warn you to not go further. But you are the Arisen, who has no need to heed such a warning. Use the camp nearby if you need to gain back health and make your way through Drabnir’s Grotto. Hillaire was not telling a lie though, Drabnir’s Grotto is filled with monsters, so be prepared for a lot of fights while exploring. Make your way along to the other side, and you’ll be able to make your way to finding Sara at Volcanic Island.

After traveling on the path east for a time, you’ll want to find the Mountain Base Cave. Proceed further into the cave in order to find Sara. Be careful as this is a volcanic area, so some of the monsters have adapted to their environment and will apply burning to you. Bringing some Quenching Syrup might ease some of the pain while in this cave. Make your way through the cave and Sara will go deeper within to work on the Regalia Sword.

Blazehammer Reforged

When you finally find Sara, she will have gotten the Blazehammer for reforging the Regalia Sword. The next task is to get the blazehammer to the forge outside the cave so that she may get to work. All you need to do next is follow Sara and keep her safe from the dangers that reside within the Mountain Base Cave. The fastest way out of the cave is to turn left when leaving the blazehammer forge and drop down the hole and back into the cave. Follow the objective marker out of the cave and Sara will be right behind you.

The last step is to reunite with Sara at Brokkr’s Smithy where she will be finishing up the Regalia Sword for you. Brokkr will help Sara with the final touches and impart his final lesson to her. Once you now have the restored sword, you have to go back to Vernworth and speak with Roman.

Quest Rewards

Sara is now available as a blacksmith for you, and you’ll receive 35,000 gold for restoring the Regalia Sword to its former glory.