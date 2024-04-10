Key Takeaways Doireann in Sacred Arbor starts the quest with Gwyfencha needed for the Arborheart.

Use "Woodland Wordsmith" pawns or visit Brokkr's Smithy in Bakbattahl to learn about Gwyfencha.

Rewards for "The Ailing Arborheart" side quest are minimal but advance into "Out of the Forest, Into the Forge."

The side quest “The Ailing Arborheart” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available after completing the “A Trial of Archery” and “Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge” side quests. To start the quest, you’ll want to head back to the Sacred Arbor. When you reach the Arborheart location in the Sacred Arbor, you’ll be met with a new dialogue. Doireann, Glyndwr’s sister, will speak with you.

The Arborheart

Doireann will speak to you once you reach the Arborheart location in the Sacred Arbor. She will initially speak with you in her native tongue before speaking in your tongue. Once the dialogue ends, she’ll move on to tending to the Arborheart, go ahead and meet with her there to continue the start of the quest. She’ll tell you she needs Gwyfencha to help tend to the sacred tree.

Find Out About Gwyfencha

So, there are two ways this quest can move forward after you speak with Doireann. The first version involves pawns you can hire that can have the “Woodland Wordsmith” specialization. If you have one, they’ll let you know that Gwyfencha is something made by Battahli blacksmiths. Now you will head to Bakbattahl and visit Brokkr’s Smithy. Sara will be the main blacksmith there now and, speaking with her, will complete this quest.

If you don’t have a pawn to translate at the time, you can have a pawn leading you to Gaustafr’s Home for further information on what needs to be done next. Gaustafr will let you know that his wife will have more information on the matter of Gwyfencha. From here you’ll be informed that the name is Scalecinder in your native tongue and that Battahli Blacksmiths can help you further. From here go ahead and visit Brokkr’s Smithy and speak with Sara.

Quest Rewards

There isn’t much of a reward other than the exp gained from meeting with Sara. However, The Ailing Arborheart does lead into the next side quest, “Out of the Forest, Into the Forge”.