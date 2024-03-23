Key Takeaways Contend with your pursuer at night in Vernworth.

Learn more about the pursuer from Brant after the altercation.

Receive 4,000 gold from Brant as compensation for the trouble.

The side quest “The Arisen’s Shadow” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is started after you have completed a few of the tasks that Brant has given you for the main story. For this quest you must make contact with a pursuer who has been shadowing you.

Contend With Your Pursuer

In order to contact who is following you, you must wait until nighttime. This can be done at a bench in a town, sleep at an inn, use a campsite, or even sleep in your house. All you’ll need to do is wander around Vernworth for the man to show himself, he won’t be subtle about it either. You’ll see Bermudo running around certain parts of town, and you just need to grab him in order to stop him from being so weird. After some brief dialogue, he’s going to attempt to kill you in order to complete his mission. Fend the man off long enough for Brant to make his way to you and stop the altercation between you. After that, you’ll have to wait a few days in-game in order to move forward. Feel free to rest or just do other quests while you wait for the timer to end.

Brant’s Findings

Once you give Brant some time to sort out what really ended up happening, you can go and visit him for more information. Brant will share some brief information on whom the agent after you truly was and what he plans to do with the would-be assassin.

Rewards

Brant will give you 4,000 gold as compensation for your trouble within the city walls.