In this Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, you are tasked with freeing Magistrate Waldhar from the palace dungeons. This requires stealth, disguise, and strategic planning. This walkthrough provides detailed steps to complete the mission peacefully and gets you an armor set out of your troubles.

Step 1: Initiating the Quest

Location: The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth’s Merchant Quarter.

The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth’s Merchant Quarter. Starting the Quest: Meet Captain Brant on the balcony of The Stardrop Inn at night. If it's daytime, pass time by interacting with the barkeeper or sitting on a bench. Once night falls, speak to Brant to receive the quest details and the Gaol Key

Step 2: Acquiring the Disguise

Disguise Needed: Marcher Set (Guard Disguise).

Purchase: Buy the Marcher Set from Philbert’s Sundries for around 6000G.

Buy the Marcher Set from Philbert’s Sundries for around 6000G. Find for Free: Alternatively, enter the Guardhouse next to the palace and open the chest in the first room to get the disguise for free.

Marcher's Armor 1.3 Armor forged in the Vermundian style. Doled out to the majority of the kingdom's soldiers and .sentries. 2050 fighter archer mage thief warrior sorcerer mystic-spearhand 7 3 5 None None Marcher's Armor Armor forged in the Vermundian style. Doled out to the majority of the kingdom's soldiers and .sentries.

Step 3: Choosing Your Entrance

You have three potential entry points to reach the dungeons and free Waldhar:

Sewer Entrance Palace Gaol Entrance Slums Entrance

Recommended Route: The Slums Entrance is a strategic choice. Head west from The Gracious Hand, find the Gaol Entrance, and use the key Brant gave you. Navigate up the tower to reach the dungeons.

If you happen to mess up and get caught by one of the guards, we have a guide that will help you escape from jail below!:

Step 4: Freeing Magistrate Waldhar

Location: Last cell on your left to the north in the dungeons.

After entering through your chosen route, locate Waldhar’s cell.

Convince Waldhar to escape. If you have completed "The Heel of History" quest, suggest The Gracious Vaults as a hiding place. If not, you will need to complete this in order to convince Waldhar to leave.

Step 5: Escaping with Waldhar

Route: With Waldhar in tow, head to the northern end of the dungeons. Use the Gaol Key to open the large gate, descend the spiral stairs, and unlock the final gate leading to the Slums.

Step 6: Completing the Quest

Final Steps: Ensure Waldhar safely exits the dungeons. If he hesitates, physically carry him to expedite his escape.

Ensure Waldhar safely exits the dungeons. If he hesitates, physically carry him to expedite his escape. Return to Brant: Report back to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn to inform him of the successful rescue.

Report back to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn to inform him of the successful rescue. Rewards: For completing the quest, receive a Ferrystone

Ferrystone 0.1 A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal. 10000 Ferrystone A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.

Tips for Success

Stealth is Key: Remain undetected by utilizing your disguise effectively and avoiding unnecessary confrontations.

Remain undetected by utilizing your disguise effectively and avoiding unnecessary confrontations. Timing: Choose the time of your operation wisely; night time provides better cover.

Choose the time of your operation wisely; night time provides better cover. Backup Plans: Have alternate escape routes planned in case the primary path is compromised.